GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
SINGAPORE, July 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0206 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 101.81 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2403 1.2413 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.052 +0.24 Korean won 1028.80 1028.60 -0.02 Baht 31.85 31.84 -0.05 Peso 43.36 43.30 -0.13 Rupiah 11590.00 11565.00 -0.22 Rupee 60.12 60.10 -0.03 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1745 -0.11 Yuan 6.1960 6.1949 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 105.28 +3.46 Sing dlr 1.2403 1.2632 +1.85 Taiwan dlr 29.981 29.950 -0.10 Korean won 1028.80 1055.40 +2.59 Baht 31.85 32.86 +3.17 Peso 43.36 44.40 +2.40 Rupiah 11590.00 12160.00 +4.92 Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1780 3.2755 +3.07 Yuan 6.1960 6.0539 -2.29 -------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.