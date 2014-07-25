* Month-end demand for the dollar weighs on rupiah

* Thai baht on track for best weekly pct gain since early June (Add text, updates levels)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, July 25 Asian currencies were generally steady to slightly lower on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah inching away from this week's two-month high due to month-end demand for dollars.

The rupiah sagged 0.2 percent to 11,590 versus the dollar after setting a two-month high of 11,475 on Wednesday according to Thomson Reuters data. For the week, the rupiah was still up around 0.2 percent.

Dollar demand from local players at the month-end helped dent the rupiah, said an Indonesia-based currency trader.

In Indonesia, commercial demand for the greenback tends to increase towards the end of a month and such flows can weigh on the local currency. Another trader said there was also some position-squaring ahead of holidays in Indonesia next week.

The rupiah's retreat came in the wake of its rise on Wednesday, the day after Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The rupiah has held firm in recent weeks as investors bet on a win by Jokowi, who is perceived as more business-friendly than his rival in the election, former general Prabowo Subianto.

The Thai baht eased 0.1 percent to 31.86, taking a breather after its rally to an eight-month high of 31.75 versus the dollar earlier this week.

That rise brought the baht's gains from an early June trough to roughly 3.5 percent, with the currency having gained as Thailand's political tensions eased after the military took power in May to end months of turmoil.

"Foreign flows are likely to remain supportive of the Thai baht," analysts for Maybank said in a research note.

The baht has risen roughly 0.8 percent versus the dollar this week, putting it on track for its best weekly performance since early June.

Elsewhere, the Philippine peso eased 0.1 percent to 43.35 per dollar, pulling away from an eight-month high of 43.19 set on Thursday, while the Malaysian ringgit slipped 0.1 percent.

A trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur said the dollar was supported by data released on Thursday that showed U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest level in nearly 8-1/2 years last week.

The data strengthened expectations of a strong reading on U.S. nonfarm payrolls due to be released next week, the trader added.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

The Singapore dollar rose initially, getting a lift as some market players sold the Australian dollar against it. Later it retreated, dented by demand for the U.S. dollar from local players.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0339 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 101.81 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2408 1.2413 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.979 30.052 +0.24 Korean won 1028.90 1028.60 -0.03 Baht 31.86 31.84 -0.08 Peso 43.35 43.30 -0.12 Rupiah 11590.00 11565.00 -0.22 Rupee 60.14 60.10 -0.06 Ringgit 3.1785 3.1745 -0.13 Yuan 6.1966 6.1949 -0.03

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 105.28 +3.45 Sing dlr 1.2408 1.2632 +1.81 Taiwan dlr 29.979 29.950 -0.10 Korean won 1028.90 1055.40 +2.58 Baht 31.86 32.86 +3.14 Peso 43.35 44.40 +2.41 Rupiah 11590.00 12160.00 +4.92 Rupee 60.14 61.80 +2.77 Ringgit 3.1785 3.2755 +3.05 Yuan 6.1966 6.0539 -2.30

(Additional reporting by Aviel Tan and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)