SINGAPORE, July 25 The Indonesian rupiah inched higher on Friday, regaining its footing after slipping earlier due to month-end demand for dollars, while the Thai baht took a breather after a recent rally to an eight-month high.

The rupiah edged up 0.1 percent to 11,552 versus the dollar . Earlier, it had eased to 11,607, with an Indonesia-based currency trader attributing that to month-end dollar demand from local players.

In Indonesia, commercial demand for the greenback tends to increase towards the end of a month and such flows can weigh on the local currency.

The rupiah was up 0.5 percent on the week according to Thomson Reuters data, having set a two-month high of 11,475 on Wednesday, the day after Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The rupiah has held firm in recent weeks as investors bet on a win by Jokowi, who is perceived as more business-friendly than his rival in the election, former general Prabowo Subianto.

The Thai baht eased about 0.1 percent to 31.85 per dollar, taking a breather after its rally to an eight-month high of 31.75 earlier this week.

That rise brought the baht's gains from an early June trough to roughly 3.5 percent, with the currency having gained as Thailand's political tensions eased after the military took power in May to end months of turmoil.

"Foreign flows are likely to remain supportive of the Thai baht," analysts for Maybank said in a research note.

The baht has risen roughly 0.9 percent versus the dollar this week, outperforming its regional peers.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0752 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 101.81 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2413 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.970 30.052 +0.27 Korean won 1025.80 1028.60 +0.27 Baht 31.85 31.84 -0.05 Peso 43.29 43.30 +0.03 Rupiah 11552.00 11565.00 +0.11 Rupee 60.08 60.10 +0.03 Ringgit 3.1735 3.1745 +0.03 Yuan 6.1908 6.1949 +0.07

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37 Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2632 +1.76 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.950 -0.07 Korean won 1025.80 1055.40 +2.89 Baht 31.85 32.86 +3.17 Peso 43.29 44.40 +2.56 Rupiah 11552.00 12160.00 +5.26 Rupee 60.08 61.80 +2.86 Ringgit 3.1735 3.2755 +3.21 Yuan 6.1908 6.0539 -2.21

