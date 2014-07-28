SEOUL, July 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0206 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 101.82 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2422 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.035 +0.20 Korean won 1023.80 1025.90 +0.21 Baht 31.79 31.82 +0.11 Peso 43.27 43.28 +0.02 Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 0.00 Rupee 60.10 60.10 0.00 Ringgit 3.1730 3.1745 +0.05 Yuan 6.1875 6.1915 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 105.28 +3.46 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2632 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.950 -0.08 Korean won 1023.80 1055.40 +3.09 Baht 31.79 32.86 +3.38 Peso 43.27 44.40 +2.60 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.10 61.80 +2.82 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1875 6.0539 -2.16 (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)