(Updates to early afternoon) SEOUL, July 28 Asian currencies were up slightly as regional shares gained on robust earnings for China's industrial firms, but the South Korean won turned lower on expectations for an interest rate cut soon. The Taiwan dollar led the modest gainers by rising 0.2 percent on the day against the U.S. currency as of 0525 GMT while the other regional unit rose less than 0.1 percent. The won was down 0.05 percent, turning lower from early modest gains, as the country's finance minister stressed the need for policy stimulus efforts, which boosted expectations for a near-term interest rate cut. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.81 101.82 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2422 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.969 30.035 +0.22 Korean won 1026.40 1025.90 -0.05 Baht 31.81 31.82 +0.05 Peso 43.31 43.28 -0.07 Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.09 60.10 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1730 3.1745 +0.05 Yuan 6.1868 6.1915 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.81 105.28 +3.40 Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2632 +1.72 Taiwan dlr 29.969 29.950 -0.06 Korean won 1026.40 1055.40 +2.83 Baht 31.81 32.86 +3.32 Peso 43.31 44.40 +2.51 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.85 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1868 6.0539 -2.15 (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)