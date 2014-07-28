(Updates prices. For earlier report, click on ) SEOUL, July 28 The Philippine peso reversed early gains and turned weaker on Monday while the Taiwan dollar and most of the other Asian currencies also lost much of their early strength as the U.S. dollar held firm. The Philippine currency was quoted at 43.36 per dollar at 0836 GMT, off an intraday high of 43.25 and down from Friday's close of 43.28. The country's share prices reversed early gains to fall more than half a percent. The Taiwan dollar was last bid at 30.027, retreating after rising as high as 29.96 from the previous close of 30.035. Most the other Asian currencies including South Korea's and Singapore's also pared gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0836 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 101.82 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2417 1.2422 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.027 30.035 +0.03 Korean won 1025.70 1025.90 +0.02 Baht 31.81 31.82 +0.03 Peso 43.36 43.28 -0.18 Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.10 60.10 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1730 3.1745 +0.05 Yuan 6.1863 6.1915 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 105.28 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.2417 1.2632 +1.73 Taiwan dlr 30.027 29.950 -0.26 Korean won 1025.70 1055.40 +2.90 Baht 31.81 32.86 +3.30 Peso 43.36 44.40 +2.39 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.10 61.80 +2.82 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1863 6.0539 -2.14 (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)