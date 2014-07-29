July 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.87 101.86 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2418 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.951 30.037 +0.29 Korean won 1025.30 1026.30 +0.10 Baht 31.79 31.80 +0.03 *Peso 43.36 43.36 +0.00 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.13 60.13 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.1730 3.1745 +0.05 Yuan 6.1837 6.1863 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.87 105.28 +3.34 Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2632 +1.76 Taiwan dlr 29.951 29.950 -0.00 Korean won 1025.30 1055.40 +2.94 Baht 31.79 32.86 +3.37 Peso 43.36 44.40 +2.39 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1837 6.0539 -2.10 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)