* Taiwan dollar at 2-week high on stock inflows, exporters * Won gains, Seoul shares hit 3-year high * India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippine markets closed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 29 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as regional stocks touched fresh three-year highs, while caution grew before a slew of U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The Taiwan dollar hit a two-week high on stock inflows and demand from exporters. The South Korean won gained as sustained foreign buying powered Seoul shares to a three-year peak. Financial markets in many Asian countries - India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines - are closed to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month. Asian shares rose as a rally in Chinese markets encouraged investors in the region. "A strong Chinese momentum keeps supporting Asia FX," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "The Fed has not mentioned it would start anything yet and Yellen is still seen as market friendly," Jeong added, referring to Fed chief Janet Yellen. Investors kept an eye on the Fed's two-day policy review starting later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut its monthly bond-buying programme by another $10 billion, but the focus is on any clues to the timing of the first interest rate hike. Other key data such as U.S. gross domestic product and the non-farm payrolls report are also in focus. The dollar held steady against a basket of six major currencies. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 0.3 percent to 29.941 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since July 15. Foreign investors bought the island's currency for local shares even though the main index eased. Exporters also purchased the currency around 29.950 for month-end settlements, traders said. Domestic importers, however, bought the greenback for payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. WON The won gained as foreign investors extended their buying spree to an 11th consecutive session in South Korea's main stock market. Exporters were expected to buy the currency for month-end settlements. The South Korean currency, however, pared some of its earlier gains on dollar demand from importers around 1,024, traders said. South Korea's current account surplus in June narrowed with exports faltering but imports gathering pace, central bank data showed earlier. "Despite hopes of month-end demand, the won's upside is well limited," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. The trader said a weaker won tends to support domestic stocks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 101.86 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2418 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.037 +0.30 Korean won 1024.30 1026.30 +0.20 Baht 31.81 31.80 -0.03 *Peso 43.36 43.36 +0.00 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 *Rupee 60.13 60.13 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.1730 3.1745 +0.05 Yuan 6.1816 6.1863 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 105.28 +3.24 Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2632 +1.72 Taiwan dlr 29.946 29.950 +0.01 Korean won 1024.30 1055.40 +3.04 Baht 31.81 32.86 +3.30 Peso 43.36 44.40 +2.39 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1816 6.0539 -2.07 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)