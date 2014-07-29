(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 29 Most emerging Asian currencies advanced on Tuesday as regional stocks touched fresh three-year highs, while caution grew before a slew of U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The South Korean won led gains as continuous foreign buying powered Seoul shares to their highest since August 2011. Local exporters bought the currency for month-end settlements. The Taiwan dollar rose to its strongest since July 14 on stock inflows and demand from exporters. Financial markets in many Asian countries - India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines - were closed to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month. Asian shares rose as a rally in Chinese markets encouraged investors in the region. Investors kept an eye on the Fed's two-day policy review starting later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut its monthly bond-buying programme by another $10 billion, but the focus is on any clues to the timing of the first interest rate hike. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 101.86 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2418 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.995 30.037 +0.14 Korean won 1024.80 1026.30 +0.15 Baht 31.81 31.80 -0.03 *Peso 43.36 43.36 +0.00 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 *Rupee 60.13 60.13 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.1730 3.1745 +0.05 Yuan 6.1802 6.1863 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 105.28 +3.33 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2632 +1.76 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.950 -0.15 Korean won 1024.80 1055.40 +2.99 Baht 31.81 32.86 +3.30 Peso 43.36 44.40 +2.39 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1802 6.0539 -2.04 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)