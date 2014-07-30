July 30 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0130 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.08 102.12 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2429 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.942 30.005 +0.21
Korean won 1024.50 1024.40 -0.01
Baht 31.84 31.81 -0.09
Peso 43.44 43.36 -0.17
*Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00
Rupee 60.13 60.13 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1765 3.1745 -0.06
Yuan 6.1825 6.1815 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.08 105.28 +3.13
Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2632 +1.69
Taiwan dlr 29.942 29.950 +0.03
Korean won 1024.50 1055.40 +3.02
Baht 31.84 32.86 +3.20
Peso 43.44 44.40 +2.21
Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05
Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.79
Ringgit 3.1765 3.2755 +3.12
Yuan 6.1825 6.0539 -2.08
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays.
