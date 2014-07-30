July 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.08 102.12 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2429 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.942 30.005 +0.21 Korean won 1024.50 1024.40 -0.01 Baht 31.84 31.81 -0.09 Peso 43.44 43.36 -0.17 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.13 60.13 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1765 3.1745 -0.06 Yuan 6.1825 6.1815 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.08 105.28 +3.13 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2632 +1.69 Taiwan dlr 29.942 29.950 +0.03 Korean won 1024.50 1055.40 +3.02 Baht 31.84 32.86 +3.20 Peso 43.44 44.40 +2.21 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1765 3.2755 +3.12 Yuan 6.1825 6.0539 -2.08 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)