* BSP tightening views seen priced in to some degree * Baht down on disappointing factory output data * Won, Taiwan dollar firm on exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 30 The Philippine peso edged down on Wednesday as investors took profits a day before a monetary policy meeting, and as emerging Asia currencies in general came under pressure from concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may move to a hawkish policy stance. The Philippine central bank is expected to tighten policy for the fourth straight meeting on Thursday to tackle inflationary pressures, by raising either its main overnight borrowing rate or the rate of the rate on its special deposit accounts (SDAs). The peso eased as much as 0.2 percent to 43.46 per dollar, its weakest since July 21, as traders said expectations of tightening have been priced in to some degree. Dollar demand from local companies also hurt the Philippine currency, traders said. "That event has been mostly factored in," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. "A minority camp said no hike, given expectations of weak Q2 growth. If that is correct, the market may be primed for disappointment," said the trader, adding the peso may weaken to test 43.70 in case of missing expectations. The Philippine currency has been stronger than that level so far this month. The peso has risen about 1 percent since June 19 when the central bank tightened policy for the third straight meeting by raising the SDA rate in a bid to contain liquidity growth and curb price pressures. Despite Wednesday's dip, the peso is likely to strengthen if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raises the main rate this week, analysts and traders said. "After raising special deposit rate last month, the BSP is poised to lift its benchmark rate," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "Real interest rates are one of the lowest in the region with inflation running uncomfortably high. A long overdue hike will support the peso," Ji said, expecting the currency would strengthen to 42.50 by year-end. Still, analysts and traders doubted how much the peso would appreciate further given caution over the Fed's eventual policy rate hike. The U.S. central bank is all but certain to cut its monthly bond-buying programme by another $10 billion later in the day. The focus has already shifted to when it will start to lift interest rates, even though this week's meeting will conclude with only a statement without a news conference. The dollar stayed firm against a basket of major six currencies on expectations of a strong second-quarter growth in the U.S. economy and some hints on the Fed's rate policy. "H2 will be difficult for Asian EM FX due to a firmer USD tone in global markets and higher UST yields. The peso will be one of the currencies facing headwinds," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit eased in thin trading as traders covered dollar short positions before the outcome of the Fed policy meeting. A senior Malaysian bank trader said the ringgit may weaken to 3.1900 per dollar on expectations of a hawkish stance by the U.S. central bank. Still, the trader said such depreciation could be a chance to buy the ringgit on dips, expecting more fund inflows into higher economic growth. BAHT The Thai baht dipped as factory output in June fell more than expected, indicating the economy keeps struggling to regain traction. Bangkok shares fell 0.9 percent, underperforming most of regional equity markets. WON, TAIWAN DOLLAR The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. The won found further support as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares. The Singapore dollar also edged up on month-end corporate demand and as the Chinese yuan turned higher. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.08 102.12 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2429 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.944 30.005 +0.20 Korean won 1022.50 1024.40 +0.19 Baht 31.85 31.81 -0.13 Peso 43.40 43.36 -0.09 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.17 60.13 -0.07 Ringgit 3.1790 3.1745 -0.14 Yuan 6.1780 6.1815 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.08 105.28 +3.13 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2632 +1.70 Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.950 +0.02 Korean won 1022.50 1055.40 +3.22 Baht 31.85 32.86 +3.17 Peso 43.40 44.40 +2.29 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.17 61.80 +2.71 Ringgit 3.1790 3.2755 +3.04 Yuan 6.1780 6.0539 -2.01 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays.