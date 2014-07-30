(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, July 30 The Philippine peso eased on
Wednesday as investors took profits a day before a monetary
policy meeting, while some other emerging Asia currencies were
lower on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve might move to a
hawkish policy stance.
The Philippine central bank is expected to tighten policy
for the fourth straight meeting on Thursday to tackle
inflationary pressures, by raising either its main overnight
borrowing rate or the rate on its special deposit accounts.
Traders said such expectations had been priced in to some
degree.
Malaysia's ringgit fell as offshore funds and
domestic interbank speculators covered short positions in the
dollar.
The greenback hit a six-month high against a basket of major
currencies ahead of the Fed's policy decision and U.S. economic
growth data later in the day.
The Thai baht slid as the finance ministry cut this
year's growth forecast and on disappointing June factory output.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.16 102.12 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.2431 1.2429 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.005 +0.02
Korean won 1024.20 1024.40 +0.02
Baht 31.86 31.81 -0.16
Peso 43.42 43.36 -0.14
*Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00
Rupee 60.14 60.13 -0.03
Ringgit 3.1820 3.1745 -0.24
Yuan 6.1763 6.1815 +0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.16 105.28 +3.05
Sing dlr 1.2431 1.2632 +1.62
Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17
Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05
Baht 31.86 32.86 +3.14
Peso 43.42 44.40 +2.25
Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05
Rupee 60.14 61.80 +2.76
Ringgit 3.1820 3.2755 +2.94
Yuan 6.1763 6.0539 -1.98
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Alan Raybould)