(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 30 The Philippine peso eased on Wednesday as investors took profits a day before a monetary policy meeting, while some other emerging Asia currencies were lower on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve might move to a hawkish policy stance. The Philippine central bank is expected to tighten policy for the fourth straight meeting on Thursday to tackle inflationary pressures, by raising either its main overnight borrowing rate or the rate on its special deposit accounts. Traders said such expectations had been priced in to some degree. Malaysia's ringgit fell as offshore funds and domestic interbank speculators covered short positions in the dollar. The greenback hit a six-month high against a basket of major currencies ahead of the Fed's policy decision and U.S. economic growth data later in the day. The Thai baht slid as the finance ministry cut this year's growth forecast and on disappointing June factory output. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.16 102.12 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2431 1.2429 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.005 +0.02 Korean won 1024.20 1024.40 +0.02 Baht 31.86 31.81 -0.16 Peso 43.42 43.36 -0.14 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.14 60.13 -0.03 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1745 -0.24 Yuan 6.1763 6.1815 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.16 105.28 +3.05 Sing dlr 1.2431 1.2632 +1.62 Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 31.86 32.86 +3.14 Peso 43.42 44.40 +2.25 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.14 61.80 +2.76 Ringgit 3.1820 3.2755 +2.94 Yuan 6.1763 6.0539 -1.98 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Alan Raybould)