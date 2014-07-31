* Philippine c.bank raises policy rate * Short-term special deposit accounts rate kept on hold (Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 31 The Philippine peso fell in non-deliverable forwards markets on Thursday as some traders saw the central bank's rate hike as less hawkish than expected while solid U.S. growth data hurt most emerging Asian currencies. Earlier, the Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, the first hike in three years, to tame inflation, while leaving the rate on special deposit accounts (SDAs) unchanged. The peso's one-month NDFs initially recovered some of their losses right after the policy rate was hiked, but fell again as the central bank kept the rate on SDAs unchanged, which disappointed some traders. Hiking the overnight rate "is less effective in siphoning liquidity" than raising the SDA rate, said a senior currency trader at a Philippine bank in Manila. The trader said spot peso is likely to weaken to test 43.70 per dollar as weakness in other emerging Asian currencies will put pressure on the Philippine unit. Before the central bank's decision, the peso closed the local trade down 0.1 percent at 43.46, comfortably outperforming other emerging Asian currencies. Bullish bets on the peso rose during the last two weeks as the central bank has been expected to tighten policy, a Reuters poll showed earlier. Thailand's baht slid on renewed worries about a recession in the second quarter. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit fell as investors including offshore funds covered short positions in the dollar. The greenback hovered around a 10-month high against a basket of six major currencies after data showed the world's top economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. So far in July, most emerging Asian currencies have risen on capital inflows amid accommodative monetary policies of major central banks. The Fed on Wednesday reaffirmed that the U.S. central bank was not in a hurry to raise interest rates. The Indonesian rupiah led gains among regional units this month with a 2.3 percent appreciation against the dollar, its largest monthly rise since February, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors welcomed the country's president-elect Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who has been perceived as more business-friendly than his opponent, former general Prabowo Subianto. The baht has gained 1.0 percent against the dollar this month as a stabilising political situation brought foreign capital inflows. The ringgit has appreciated 0.5 percent as Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than three years on July 10. China's yuan has risen 0.5 percent as the economy is picking up, due to the government's stimulus measures. The South Korean won, however, bucked the trend with a 1.6 percent loss this month on expectations of a rate cut by the Bank of Korea and caution over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0950 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.82 102.79 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2444 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.030 30.010 -0.07 Korean won 1027.75 1024.30 -0.34 Baht 32.12 31.89 -0.72 Peso 43.46 43.42 -0.09 *Rupiah 11575.00 11575.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.49 60.06 -0.71 Ringgit 3.1950 3.1823 -0.40 Yuan 6.1747 6.1717 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.82 105.28 +2.39 Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2632 +1.25 Taiwan dlr 30.030 29.950 -0.27 Korean won 1027.75 1055.40 +2.69 Baht 32.12 32.86 +2.30 Peso 43.46 44.40 +2.15 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 60.49 61.80 +2.17 Ringgit 3.1950 3.2755 +2.52 Yuan 6.1747 6.0539 -1.96 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for holidays. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)