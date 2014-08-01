* Foreign, local banks sell peso as SDA rate unchanged * Peso secures support area around 43.70-43.75/dlr * Won at around 3-month low on offshore funds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday as caution mounted ahead of U.S. jobs data, with the Philippine peso hitting a five-week low a day after the central bank raised the policy interest rate. Offshore funds pushed down the South Korean won to its weakest in more than three months. The Indonesian rupiah slid in subdued trading on its overnight weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The dollar stayed around a 10-month high against a basket of six-major currencies and investors expected the greenback to rise further in anticipation of a strong reading of July U.S. jobs due later in the day. Nonfarm payrolls probably rose 233,000 last month, a Reuters survey showed. That would be less than June's rise of 288,000 but still represent a sixth straight month of expansion by more than 200,000, a stretch not seen since 1997. Such an outcome could fan expectations of an early rate increase by the Federal Reserve, hurting investments into emerging Asia for higher yields. Most emerging Asian currencies are already set to suffer weekly losses. The Thai baht has lost 1.4 percent so far against the dollar on renewed concerns of a recession. That would be the largest weekly loss since late December. India's rupee has fallen 1.3 percent, while the Malaysian ringgit is down 1.1 percent. Both the peso and the won have lost 0.9 percent each. "Emerging Asian FX could see further corrections," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, they will find some support and return to a strong trend as funds could come to Asia from Europe," Park added. European stocks were under pressure from concerns over growth in the continent. By contrast, China continued to show signs that the world's second-largest economy is re-gaining momentum after the government's stimulus measures. Chinese factories posted their strongest expansion in at least 1-1/2 years in July, surveys showed earlier. With the positive data, the Chinese yuan has gained 0.3 percent against the dollar so far this week. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.7 percent to 43.75 per dollar, its weakest since June 27, as foreign and local banks sold the currency. Some traders and analysts said the decision was less hawkish than expected as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the special deposit account (SDA) rate unchanged. "The effect of the overnight hike I think, is minimal, as most banks are not able to access the overnight facility," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. "Thus, hiking the SDA rate would have given more impact." The peso is expected to weaken further, especially as the dollar stayed firm on expectations of an eventual rate hike by the Fed, traders said. "I am just waiting for a good dip (in the dollar) to get in. The BSP move was the last remaining thing on my mind that was making me short USD," said another local bank trader. The trader expected the peso to weaken to 44.00. Still, some investors bought the peso on dips around the session low as the central bank said its inflation target for next year was at risk, adding to expectations of further tightening ahead. The currency also has a chart support area between 43.70 and 43.75 per dollar. "Further rate hikes should help lower the risk of local bond market outflows - which occurred at the start of the year - from U.S. Fed policy normalisation fears," Nomura said in a client note. "PHP remains supported by the relative strength of the economy and a solid basic balance surplus." WON The won fell 0.8 percent to 1,036.6 per dollar, its weakest since April 28, amid less demand from exporters for settlements after the month-end has passed. South Korean exports in July grew at their fastest annual pace in seven months, but relatively subdued inflation and weakness in shipments to China kept alive the expectations of an interest rate cut this month. Given the government's intention to boost the economy and caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, the won is seen facing resistance between 1,020 and 1,030, traders said. RUPIAH Spot rupiah was quoted sharply weaker in thin trading with some financial institutions in Indonesia still closed to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month. The Jakarta stock market was still shut. The currency's non-deliverable forwards fell in overnight markets as offshore funds covered dollar short positions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.90 102.80 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2479 1.2478 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.015 30.040 +0.08 Korean won 1035.50 1027.90 -0.73 Baht 32.27 32.11 -0.50 Peso 43.69 43.46 -0.52 Rupiah 11775.00 11575.00 -1.70 Rupee 60.86 60.55 -0.51 Ringgit 3.2070 3.1960 -0.34 Yuan 6.1743 6.1747 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.90 105.28 +2.31 Sing dlr 1.2479 1.2632 +1.23 Taiwan dlr 30.015 29.950 -0.22 Korean won 1035.50 1055.40 +1.92 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.63 Rupiah 11775.00 12160.00 +3.27 Rupee 60.86 61.80 +1.54 Ringgit 3.2070 3.2755 +2.14 Yuan 6.1743 6.0539 -1.95 (Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Markets and Aviel Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)