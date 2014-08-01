* Foreign, local banks sell peso as SDA rate unchanged
* Peso secures support area around 43.70-43.75/dlr
* Won at around 3-month low on offshore funds
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Friday as caution mounted ahead of U.S. jobs data, with
the Philippine peso hitting a five-week low a day after the
central bank raised the policy interest rate.
Offshore funds pushed down the South Korean won
to its weakest in more than three months. The Indonesian rupiah
slid in subdued trading on its overnight weakness in
non-deliverable forwards.
The dollar stayed around a 10-month high against a
basket of six-major currencies and investors expected the
greenback to rise further in anticipation of a strong reading of
July U.S. jobs due later in the day.
Nonfarm payrolls probably rose 233,000 last month, a Reuters
survey showed. That would be less than June's
rise of 288,000 but still represent a sixth straight month of
expansion by more than 200,000, a stretch not seen since 1997.
Such an outcome could fan expectations of an early rate
increase by the Federal Reserve, hurting investments into
emerging Asia for higher yields.
Most emerging Asian currencies are already set to suffer
weekly losses.
The Thai baht has lost 1.4 percent so far against
the dollar on renewed concerns of a recession. That would be the
largest weekly loss since late December.
India's rupee has fallen 1.3 percent, while the
Malaysian ringgit is down 1.1 percent.
Both the peso and the won have lost 0.9 percent each.
"Emerging Asian FX could see further corrections," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Still, they will find some support and return to a strong
trend as funds could come to Asia from Europe," Park added.
European stocks were under pressure from concerns over
growth in the continent.
By contrast, China continued to show signs that the world's
second-largest economy is re-gaining momentum after the
government's stimulus measures. Chinese factories posted their
strongest expansion in at least 1-1/2 years in July, surveys
showed earlier.
With the positive data, the Chinese yuan has
gained 0.3 percent against the dollar so far this week.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso lost as much as 0.7 percent to 43.75 per dollar,
its weakest since June 27, as foreign and local banks sold the
currency.
Some traders and analysts said the decision was less hawkish
than expected as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the
special deposit account (SDA) rate unchanged.
"The effect of the overnight hike I think, is minimal, as
most banks are not able to access the overnight facility," said
a Philippine bank trader in Manila.
"Thus, hiking the SDA rate would have given more impact."
The peso is expected to weaken further, especially as the
dollar stayed firm on expectations of an eventual rate hike by
the Fed, traders said.
"I am just waiting for a good dip (in the dollar) to get in.
The BSP move was the last remaining thing on my mind that was
making me short USD," said another local bank trader.
The trader expected the peso to weaken to 44.00.
Still, some investors bought the peso on dips around the
session low as the central bank said its inflation target for
next year was at risk, adding to expectations of further
tightening ahead.
The currency also has a chart support area between 43.70 and
43.75 per dollar.
"Further rate hikes should help lower the risk of local bond
market outflows - which occurred at the start of the year - from
U.S. Fed policy normalisation fears," Nomura said in a client
note.
"PHP remains supported by the relative strength of the
economy and a solid basic balance surplus."
WON
The won fell 0.8 percent to 1,036.6 per dollar, its weakest
since April 28, amid less demand from exporters for settlements
after the month-end has passed.
South Korean exports in July grew at their fastest annual
pace in seven months, but relatively subdued inflation and
weakness in shipments to China kept alive the expectations of an
interest rate cut this month.
Given the government's intention to boost the economy and
caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities, the won is seen facing resistance between 1,020 and
1,030, traders said.
RUPIAH
Spot rupiah was quoted sharply weaker in thin trading with
some financial institutions in Indonesia still closed to mark
the end of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month.
The Jakarta stock market was still shut.
The currency's non-deliverable forwards fell in
overnight markets as offshore funds covered dollar short
positions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.90 102.80 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2479 1.2478 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.015 30.040 +0.08
Korean won 1035.50 1027.90 -0.73
Baht 32.27 32.11 -0.50
Peso 43.69 43.46 -0.52
Rupiah 11775.00 11575.00 -1.70
Rupee 60.86 60.55 -0.51
Ringgit 3.2070 3.1960 -0.34
Yuan 6.1743 6.1747 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.90 105.28 +2.31
Sing dlr 1.2479 1.2632 +1.23
Taiwan dlr 30.015 29.950 -0.22
Korean won 1035.50 1055.40 +1.92
Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83
Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.63
Rupiah 11775.00 12160.00 +3.27
Rupee 60.86 61.80 +1.54
Ringgit 3.2070 3.2755 +2.14
Yuan 6.1743 6.0539 -1.95
(Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Markets and Aviel
Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)