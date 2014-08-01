(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Friday as caution mounted ahead of U.S. jobs data, with the Philippine peso hitting a five-week low a day after the central bank raised the policy interest rate. The peso fell as much as 0.8 percent to 43.795 per dollar, its weakest since June 27, as the monetary authority on Thursday left the special deposit account rate unchanged. Offshore funds pushed down the South Korean won to 1,037.2 to the greenback, its weakest since April 28. Foreign investors turned to net sellers in Seoul's main stock market after a 13th consecutive session of net buying. The Indonesian rupiah slid in subdued trading on its overnight weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The dollar stayed around a 10-month high against a basket of six-major currencies, and investors expected the greenback to rise further in anticipation of a strong reading of July U.S. jobs due later in the day. Most emerging Asian currencies are set to suffer weekly losses. The Indian rupee has lost 1.3 percent against the dollar, while the Thai baht has fallen 1.2 percent. Malaysia's ringgit has slid 1.1 percent. Both the peso and the won ended the week down 1.1 percent in local trade. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.94 102.80 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2478 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.059 30.040 -0.06 Korean won 1036.75 1027.90 -0.85 Baht 32.22 32.11 -0.34 Peso 43.77 43.46 -0.71 Rupiah 11775.00 11575.00 -1.70 Rupee 60.85 60.55 -0.49 Ringgit 3.2090 3.1960 -0.41 Yuan 6.1802 6.1747 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.94 105.28 +2.27 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2632 +1.13 Taiwan dlr 30.059 29.950 -0.36 Korean won 1036.75 1055.40 +1.80 Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99 Peso 43.77 44.40 +1.43 Rupiah 11775.00 12160.00 +3.27 Rupee 60.85 61.80 +1.56 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2755 +2.07 Yuan 6.1802 6.0539 -2.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)