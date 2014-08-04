* Indonesia June trade gap at $305 mln vs $390 mln f'cast * Won up on stop-loss dlr selling; offshore funds limit dlr losses * Ringgit, baht gain on short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Monday after a batch of of U.S. economic reports prompted markets to scale back expectations for the beginning of the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle. The Indonesian rupiah gained as the country reported a smaller-than-expected trade deficit in June, while inflation in July eased. Investors also covered short positions in the South Korean won, the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit . The dollar remained under pressure against a basket of six-major currencies after data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth in July missed market expectations with a surprise rise in the unemployment rate. Inflation was also restrained, raising the prospect of the Fed keeping interest rates low for a while. "We expect USD/Asia to re-test the lows of their recent ranges," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to dollar/emerging Asian currencies. The recent weakness in regional currencies was exaggerated by market positioning, Ji added. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies fell on expectations that strong U.S. jobs numbers may add to the case for the Fed to increase borrowing costs sooner. Still, investors remained wary of an eventual monetary policy tightening by the U.S. central bank. "We still think that the price action for Asia last week was instructive and signalling where things may be headed towards the end of the year under the circumstances of a Fed rapidly changing its tune," said Sacha Tihanyi, a senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a research note. RUPIAH The rupiah rose on data showing Indonesia's trade balance in June recorded a smaller-than-forecast deficit of $305 million. Analysts had forecast a gap of $390 million. The annual inflation rate eased to 4.53 percent in July, below the 4.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, from a 6.7 percent in June, separate data showed. WON The won gained on stop-loss dollar selling after the U.S. jobs data. Offshore funds and domestic importers, however, bought dollars on dips, keeping the won below 1,030 to the greenback, traders said. "Dollar bids were pretty strong below 1,030 as investors stayed wary of a rate meeting," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. South Korea's central bank holds a rate-setting meeting on Aug. 14 amid growing expectations of a rate cut this month to prop up a faltering economic recovery. BAHT The baht rose as foreign and local banks booked profits from the dollar's gain last week. The Thai currency lost 1.3 percent against the dollar last week, according to Thomson Reuters data, on renewed fears over an economic recession. Local bond prices gained with five- and 10-year bond yields down. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.64 102.61 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2463 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.069 +0.29 Korean won 1032.60 1037.10 +0.44 Baht 32.14 32.25 +0.34 Peso 43.69 43.77 +0.18 Rupiah 11725.00 11775.00 +0.43 Rupee 60.97 61.18 +0.34 Ringgit 3.1995 3.2120 +0.39 Yuan 6.1772 6.1798 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.64 105.28 +2.57 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2632 +1.37 Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.950 -0.11 Korean won 1032.60 1055.40 +2.21 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.24 Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.61 Rupiah 11725.00 12160.00 +3.71 Rupee 60.97 61.80 +1.36 Ringgit 3.1995 3.2755 +2.38 Yuan 6.1772 6.0539 -2.00 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by)