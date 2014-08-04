(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Monday after a batch of U.S. economic reports prompted markets to scale back expectations for the beginning of the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle. The South Korean won rose on stop-loss dollar selling, but it pared some gains on expectations of a rate cut by the central bank later this month. The Indonesian rupiah gained as the country reported a smaller-than-expected trade deficit in June, while inflation in July eased. Investors also covered short positions in the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit. The dollar remained under pressure against a basket of six-major currencies after data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth in July missed market expectations with a surprise rise in the unemployment rate. Inflation was also restrained, raising the prospect of the Fed keeping interest rates low for a while. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 102.61 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2463 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.030 30.069 +0.13 Korean won 1033.35 1037.10 +0.36 Baht 32.14 32.25 +0.34 Peso 43.73 43.77 +0.10 Rupiah 11745.00 11775.00 +0.26 Rupee 61.08 61.18 +0.16 Ringgit 3.2010 3.2120 +0.34 Yuan 6.1808 6.1798 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 105.28 +2.66 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2632 +1.33 Taiwan dlr 30.030 29.950 -0.27 Korean won 1033.35 1055.40 +2.13 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.24 Peso 43.73 44.40 +1.53 Rupiah 11745.00 12160.00 +3.53 Rupee 61.08 61.80 +1.18 Ringgit 3.2010 3.2755 +2.33 Yuan 6.1808 6.0539 -2.05 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)