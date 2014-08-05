* Indonesia Q2 GDP up 5.12 pct y/y, below f'cast
* Philippine c.bank warns of more tightening
* Ringgit gains on offshore funds demand
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Tuesday as lower U.S. yields prompted investors to seek
higher returns in the region, nudging the Indonesian rupiah up
despite slower-than-expected growth in the second quarter.
The rupiah gained on capital inflows even after
data showed Southeast Asia's largest economy in the second
quarter expanded at its slowest pace since the last quarter of
2009.
The Philippine peso rose on rising expectations
of a further rate hike, as early as September, with July's
inflation rate near a three-year high.
Offshore funds bought the Malaysian ringgit.
Most U.S. Treasury yields slid on receding expectations of
an earlier than later rate hike by the Federal Reserve after
disappointing July jobs data on Friday.
Growth in China's service sector slowed in July to its
lowest level in nearly nine years, a private survey showed
earlier, indicating a recovery in the world's second-largest
economy was still fragile and may need further support.
Such unexpected weakness hurt regional stocks.
Currency investors, however, tended to ignore the survey,
expecting lower U.S. yields to attract more inflows, analysts
said.
"The weak U.S. jobs data reduced the shock from solid U.S.
growth, helping investors buy time again," said Jeong My-young,
Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"More investors focused on the strong China manufacturing
sector, regarding a property market slowdown there as already
priced in," said Jeong, adding that momentum from China may
attract more funds to Asia.
Some economists said the weakness in the services sector
likely reflected the impact of a sustained property slowdown in
many Chinese cities.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose as much as 0.6 percent to 11,685 per dollar
despite Indonesia's economy growing at its slowest annual pace
since the last three months of 2009.
The disappointing growth data forced the rupiah to pare some
gains initially, but inflows provided support.
The Indonesian currency strengthened in non-deliverable
forwards markets.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose as the central bank governor said the monetary
authority would not hesitate to use of any of its policy tools
to ensure inflation stays within its inflation target.
Philippine inflation in July was 4.9 percent from a year
earlier, the highest since October 2011 and exceeding a forecast
of 4.5 percent in a Reuters poll.
After the data, the peso hit a session high of 43.505 per
dollar.
Investors still hesitated to chase the unit as it suffered
profit-taking last week after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
raised its main overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points to
3.75 percent for the first time in three years.
The hike disappointed some analysts and traders as they had
expected the central bank to also raise the rate on its special
deposit accounts (SDAs).
"A policy rate hike will likely be seen as a less effective
instrument in dealing with CPI inflation pressures compared to a
SDA rate hike," said Credit Suisse in a research note released
after July inflation data.
"As a result, we see risk that the FX market may be
vulnerable after such a move."
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced on demand from overseas funds including
real money investors and leveraged accounts. Interbank
speculators joined the bids.
Some local importers bought dollars for payments, limiting
upside in the ringgit.
The Malaysian currency also pared gains on a slowdown in
China's service sector growth.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.50 102.57 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.2442 1.2462 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.988 30.040 +0.17
Korean won 1029.90 1033.50 +0.35
Baht 32.09 32.17 +0.26
Peso 43.55 43.73 +0.41
Rupiah 11685.00 11753.00 +0.58
Rupee 60.83 60.93 +0.16
Ringgit 3.1850 3.2020 +0.53
Yuan 6.1750 6.1785 +0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.50 105.28 +2.71
Sing dlr 1.2442 1.2632 +1.53
Taiwan dlr 29.988 29.950 -0.13
Korean won 1029.90 1055.40 +2.48
Baht 32.09 32.86 +2.42
Peso 43.55 44.40 +1.95
Rupiah 11685.00 12160.00 +4.07
Rupee 60.83 61.80 +1.59
Ringgit 3.1850 3.2755 +2.84
Yuan 6.1750 6.0539 -1.96
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)