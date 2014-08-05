* Indonesia Q2 GDP up 5.12 pct y/y, below f'cast * Philippine c.bank warns of more tightening * Ringgit gains on offshore funds demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as lower U.S. yields prompted investors to seek higher returns in the region, nudging the Indonesian rupiah up despite slower-than-expected growth in the second quarter. The rupiah gained on capital inflows even after data showed Southeast Asia's largest economy in the second quarter expanded at its slowest pace since the last quarter of 2009. The Philippine peso rose on rising expectations of a further rate hike, as early as September, with July's inflation rate near a three-year high. Offshore funds bought the Malaysian ringgit. Most U.S. Treasury yields slid on receding expectations of an earlier than later rate hike by the Federal Reserve after disappointing July jobs data on Friday. Growth in China's service sector slowed in July to its lowest level in nearly nine years, a private survey showed earlier, indicating a recovery in the world's second-largest economy was still fragile and may need further support. Such unexpected weakness hurt regional stocks. Currency investors, however, tended to ignore the survey, expecting lower U.S. yields to attract more inflows, analysts said. "The weak U.S. jobs data reduced the shock from solid U.S. growth, helping investors buy time again," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "More investors focused on the strong China manufacturing sector, regarding a property market slowdown there as already priced in," said Jeong, adding that momentum from China may attract more funds to Asia. Some economists said the weakness in the services sector likely reflected the impact of a sustained property slowdown in many Chinese cities. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 0.6 percent to 11,685 per dollar despite Indonesia's economy growing at its slowest annual pace since the last three months of 2009. The disappointing growth data forced the rupiah to pare some gains initially, but inflows provided support. The Indonesian currency strengthened in non-deliverable forwards markets. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as the central bank governor said the monetary authority would not hesitate to use of any of its policy tools to ensure inflation stays within its inflation target. Philippine inflation in July was 4.9 percent from a year earlier, the highest since October 2011 and exceeding a forecast of 4.5 percent in a Reuters poll. After the data, the peso hit a session high of 43.505 per dollar. Investors still hesitated to chase the unit as it suffered profit-taking last week after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raised its main overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent for the first time in three years. The hike disappointed some analysts and traders as they had expected the central bank to also raise the rate on its special deposit accounts (SDAs). "A policy rate hike will likely be seen as a less effective instrument in dealing with CPI inflation pressures compared to a SDA rate hike," said Credit Suisse in a research note released after July inflation data. "As a result, we see risk that the FX market may be vulnerable after such a move." RINGGIT The ringgit advanced on demand from overseas funds including real money investors and leveraged accounts. Interbank speculators joined the bids. Some local importers bought dollars for payments, limiting upside in the ringgit. The Malaysian currency also pared gains on a slowdown in China's service sector growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 102.57 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2442 1.2462 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.988 30.040 +0.17 Korean won 1029.90 1033.50 +0.35 Baht 32.09 32.17 +0.26 Peso 43.55 43.73 +0.41 Rupiah 11685.00 11753.00 +0.58 Rupee 60.83 60.93 +0.16 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2020 +0.53 Yuan 6.1750 6.1785 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 105.28 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.2442 1.2632 +1.53 Taiwan dlr 29.988 29.950 -0.13 Korean won 1029.90 1055.40 +2.48 Baht 32.09 32.86 +2.42 Peso 43.55 44.40 +1.95 Rupiah 11685.00 12160.00 +4.07 Rupee 60.83 61.80 +1.59 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2755 +2.84 Yuan 6.1750 6.0539 -1.96 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)