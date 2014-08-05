(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Most emerging Asian currencies advanced on Tuesday as lower U.S. yields prompted investors to seek higher returns in the region, nudging the Indonesian rupiah up despite slower-than-expected growth in the second quarter. The rupiah gained as its non-deliverable forwards strengthened on demand from real money funds. Earlier, data showed Southeast Asia's largest economy in the second quarter expanded at its slowest pace since the last quarter of 2009. The Philippine peso rose on rising expectations of a further rate hike, as early as September, with July's inflation rate near a three-year high. South Korea's won rose as bids from offshore funds prompted stop-loss dollar selling. Offshore funds bought the Malaysian ringgit. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 102.57 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2445 1.2462 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.035 30.040 +0.02 Korean won 1027.90 1033.50 +0.54 Baht 32.10 32.17 +0.22 Peso 43.57 43.73 +0.36 Rupiah 11692.00 11753.00 +0.52 Rupee 60.74 60.93 +0.31 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2020 +0.53 Yuan 6.1732 6.1785 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 105.28 +2.64 Sing dlr 1.2445 1.2632 +1.50 Taiwan dlr 30.035 29.950 -0.28 Korean won 1027.90 1055.40 +2.68 Baht 32.10 32.86 +2.37 Peso 43.57 44.40 +1.89 Rupiah 11692.00 12160.00 +4.00 Rupee 60.74 61.80 +1.75 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2755 +2.84 Yuan 6.1732 6.0539 -1.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)