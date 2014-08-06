* Yuan at 4-1/2-month high, set to cross c.bank midpoint * Malaysia June exports growth, trade surplus miss f'casts * Won falls on overnight NDF weakness * Rupiah slides on stocks, bonds; outflows hurt peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 6 China's yuan hit a 4-1/2-month high on Wednesday even as solid U.S. data lifted the dollar and tensions over Ukraine hurt investor appetite for other emerging market currencies. Spot yuan rose for a third straight session to its strongest level since mid-March, in spite of a weaker midpoint and is poised to surpass the central bank's daily fixing. The spot rate and midpoint continue to converge, representing the closest level the two rates have traded at since the central bank widened the trading band to 2 percent in mid-March. Spot yuan is permitted to trade 2 percent on either side of the fixing. The Malaysian ringgit fell on disappointing June trade data. South Korea's won tracked its overnight weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Indonesian rupiah fell with local stocks and bond prices down. The Philippine peso skidded on capital outflows and corporate dollar demand. Thailand's baht edged down ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day when the authority is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady, a Reuters poll showed. The dollar hovered around an 11-month high against a basket of six-major currencies after data showed U.S. services sector activity hit an 8-1/2-year high last month and factory orders surged in June. That renewed concerns that sustained momentum in the world's largest economy could bring the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest rates. "Markets will increasingly fear the scenario of rising U.S. rates and a stronger USD," said analysts at Credit Agricole CIB in a client note, adding that will weigh on emerging currencies. Adding to blows to emerging Asian units, regional shares slipped on reports that Russian troops were massing near the Ukraine border. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as Malaysia's exports and trade surplus in June missed expectations. Overseas shipments in June grew 7.9 percent from a year earlier, far weaker than 13.9 percent growth forecast in a Reuters' poll. The country's trade surplus also came in below forecast at 3.97 billion ringgit ($1.24 billion). WON The won slid on the dollar's broad strength and as foreign investors dumped treasury bond futures. The South Korean currency, however, recovered some of its earlier losses on expectations that exporters will buy it on dips for settlements. Won NDFs turned higher on Wednesday, helping spot won pare its downturn. Traders also hesitated to sell the won further after they suffered stop-loss dollar selling in the previous session. RUPIAH The rupiah eased as Jakarta shares lost more than 1 percent and most government bond prices fell. The five-year bond yield rose to 7.996 percent, its highest since Feb. 26, while the 10-year yield advanced to 8.205 percent, also its highest since July 14. The rupiah's NDFs slid, even though traders said some macro funds bought them, limiting their downside. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,756 per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,733. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell on dollar demand linked to foreigners' selling of local stocks and bonds. Domestic importers also bought the greenback for payments, traders said. The Philippine currency is likely to weaken further, given the dollar's strength and global risk aversion, traders said. A senior Philippine bank trader expected the peso to weaken to 43.90 per dollar and 44.00. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 102.59 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2475 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.997 30.045 +0.16 Korean won 1034.10 1028.20 -0.57 Baht 32.17 32.13 -0.12 Peso 43.71 43.57 -0.32 Rupiah 11760.00 11695.00 -0.55 Rupee 61.18 60.85 -0.55 Ringgit 3.1990 3.1875 -0.36 Yuan 6.1687 6.1708 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 105.28 +2.66 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2632 +1.18 Taiwan dlr 29.997 29.950 -0.16 Korean won 1034.10 1055.40 +2.06 Baht 32.17 32.86 +2.14 Peso 43.71 44.40 +1.57 Rupiah 11760.00 12160.00 +3.40 Rupee 61.18 61.80 +1.01 Ringgit 3.1990 3.2755 +2.39 Yuan 6.1687 6.0539 -1.86 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)