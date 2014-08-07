* Philippine peso at 7-week low, World Bank cuts GDP f'casts
* Rupiah down on corporate dollar demand
* Taiwan dollar gains on exporters
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday as growing tensions over Ukraine and
surprisingly weak Australia's job data hurt risk sentiment,
while the Chinese yuan extended gains, helping units in
Northeast Asia pare some losses.
The Philippine peso hit a seven-week low as the
World Bank cut its growth forecasts for the economy this year
and the next.
Indonesia's rupiah fell on local corporate dollar
demand. The Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won
followed a weaker Australian dollar.
The Aussie fell to a near two-month low after data showed
Australia's jobless rate jumped to a 12-year high in July,
reviving some expectations of another rate cut.
Asian shares eased on a Russian troop build-up on the border
with Ukraine.
The yuan, however, rose past the midpoint for a
second day as investors added bullish bets on the currency due
to a stabilising economy.
That helped Taiwan dollar and the won
outperform most regional currencies as Taiwan and South Korea
are seen more linked to China's economy than Southeast Asian
peers, analysts said.
Northeast Asia was also seen benefiting more from a solid
U.S. economy, they added.
"I am beginning to like Northeast Asian currencies versus
SEA currencies," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist
with Westpac in Singapore, referring to Southeast Asia.
"U.S. growth is doing better, potential for short-term rates
to go higher. So, it is hard not to see SEA currencies weaken
from here," Cavenagh said.
By contrast, a strong current account balance will help the
yuan, the Taiwan dollar and the won outperform.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso lost as much as 0.6 percent to 43.970 per dollar in
heavy trading, its weakest since June 18, as offshore funds sold
it amid lower government bond prices.
The 10-year bond yield rose to 4.246 percent,
its highest since May 21.
The World Bank cut the country's economic growth forecast
for this year to 6.4 percent from the previous 6.6 percent. The
development lender also lowered the forecast for next year.
Local companies such as exporters bought the peso, but this
corporate demand did not obscure bearish views on the
Philippine, currency traders said.
A senior Philippine bank trader expected the peso to weaken
to 44.150 with a 200-day moving average at 44.145. It has been
stronger than the average since May 9.
RUPIAH
The rupiah eased as some offshore funds covered were seen
cutting long positions of the Indonesian unit in NDFs markets.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which
Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,766 per
dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,756.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose in active trading as local exporters
bought it around 30.000 for settlements, traders said.
The island's unit gave up some of gains on greenback demand
from foreign institutional investors as local shares
eased.
The Taiwan dollar was expected to move between 29.950 and
30.020, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.16 102.11 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2482 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 29.996 30.056 +0.20
Korean won 1034.50 1033.70 -0.08
Baht 32.20 32.21 +0.03
Peso 43.95 43.71 -0.55
Rupiah 11770.00 11745.00 -0.21
Rupee 61.29 61.50 +0.34
Ringgit 3.2035 3.1990 -0.14
Yuan 6.1600 6.1633 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.16 105.28 +3.05
Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2632 +1.12
Taiwan dlr 29.996 29.950 -0.15
Korean won 1034.50 1055.40 +2.02
Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05
Peso 43.95 44.40 +1.01
Rupiah 11770.00 12160.00 +3.31
Rupee 61.29 61.80 +0.84
Ringgit 3.2035 3.2755 +2.25
Yuan 6.1600 6.0539 -1.72
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)