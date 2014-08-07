(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as growing tensions over Ukraine and surprisingly weak Australian job data hurt risk sentiment, while the Chinese yuan extended gains in local trade. The Philippine peso ended the local trade down 0.8 percent at 44.08 per dollar, its weakest since June 18, as the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for the economy this year and the next. Indonesia's rupiah fell to its weakest in more than three weeks as dollar demand from local companies intensified. The Malaysian ringgit slid on selling by leveraged funds and interbank speculators. The Singapore dollar hit a seven-week low as funds such as macro accounts sold the city-state's unit. Offshore funds pushed the South Korean won to its weakest since April 28 amid expectations of a central bank rate cut next week. Spot yuan, however, rose past the midpoint for a second day as investors added bullish bets on the currency due to a stabilising economy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.26 102.11 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2482 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.050 30.056 +0.02 Korean won 1037.00 1033.70 -0.32 Baht 32.28 32.21 -0.20 Peso 44.08 43.71 -0.84 Rupiah 11810.00 11745.00 -0.55 Rupee 61.44 61.50 +0.09 Ringgit 3.2110 3.1990 -0.37 Yuan 6.1596 6.1633 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.26 105.28 +2.95 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2632 +0.94 Taiwan dlr 30.050 29.950 -0.33 Korean won 1037.00 1055.40 +1.77 Baht 32.28 32.86 +1.81 Peso 44.08 44.40 +0.71 Rupiah 11810.00 12160.00 +2.96 Rupee 61.44 61.80 +0.59 Ringgit 3.2110 3.2755 +2.01 Yuan 6.1596 6.0539 -1.72 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sunil Nair)