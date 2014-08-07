(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday as growing tensions over Ukraine and
surprisingly weak Australian job data hurt risk sentiment, while
the Chinese yuan extended gains in local trade.
The Philippine peso ended the local trade down
0.8 percent at 44.08 per dollar, its weakest since June 18, as
the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for the economy this
year and the next.
Indonesia's rupiah fell to its weakest in more than
three weeks as dollar demand from local companies intensified.
The Malaysian ringgit slid on selling by leveraged
funds and interbank speculators. The Singapore dollar
hit a seven-week low as funds such as macro accounts sold the
city-state's unit.
Offshore funds pushed the South Korean won to its
weakest since April 28 amid expectations of a central bank rate
cut next week.
Spot yuan, however, rose past the midpoint for a
second day as investors added bullish bets on the currency due
to a stabilising economy.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.26 102.11 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2482 -0.26
Taiwan dlr 30.050 30.056 +0.02
Korean won 1037.00 1033.70 -0.32
Baht 32.28 32.21 -0.20
Peso 44.08 43.71 -0.84
Rupiah 11810.00 11745.00 -0.55
Rupee 61.44 61.50 +0.09
Ringgit 3.2110 3.1990 -0.37
Yuan 6.1596 6.1633 +0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.26 105.28 +2.95
Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2632 +0.94
Taiwan dlr 30.050 29.950 -0.33
Korean won 1037.00 1055.40 +1.77
Baht 32.28 32.86 +1.81
Peso 44.08 44.40 +0.71
Rupiah 11810.00 12160.00 +2.96
Rupee 61.44 61.80 +0.59
Ringgit 3.2110 3.2755 +2.01
Yuan 6.1596 6.0539 -1.72
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sunil Nair)