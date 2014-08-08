BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance FY17 profit before tax 1.30 bln rupees post additional provisioning for IBNR reserves
* Total gross written premium for year, ended march 31, 2017, was INR 40.07 billion; a yoy increase 40%.
Aug 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.99 102.10 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2522 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.006 30.061 +0.18 Korean won 1036.80 1037.60 +0.08 Baht 32.27 32.27 +0.00 Peso 44.09 44.08 -0.02 Rupiah 11805.00 11790.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.22 61.22 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2115 3.2080 -0.11 Yuan 6.1575 6.1619 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.99 105.28 +3.22 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2632 +0.86 Taiwan dlr 30.006 29.950 -0.19 Korean won 1036.80 1055.40 +1.79 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 44.09 44.40 +0.69 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 61.22 61.80 +0.95 Ringgit 3.2115 3.2755 +1.99 Yuan 6.1575 6.0539 -1.68 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** Petron Engineering Construction Ltd surges as much as 18.9 pct to highest since Nov 10, 2016