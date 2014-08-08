* Philippine peso at 3-month low as offshore funds sell
* Rupiah down on joint venture banks selling, oil prices
* Won recovers losses on China data, exporters demand
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Friday to see weekly losses as U.S. President Barack
Obama's authorisation of air strikes in Iraq dampened risk
sentiment, while regional units recovered parts of slides after
strong Chinese trade data.
Earlier, Obama said he has approved air strikes against
Islamist militants in Iraq to protect American personnel and
launched humanitarian assistance to prevent a genocide of
members of a religious minority who have fled their homes.
That boosted risk aversion, which has been already strong
due to geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, pushing Asian stocks
lower.
Offshore funds dumped emerging Asian currencies such as the
South Korean won and the Philippine peso.
Obama's step also lifted oil prices, increasing concerns
over current account balances in Asia as many of regional
countries heavily depend on imports to meet oil demand.
"Asian currencies are inevitably going to see more weakness
for the time being on surging geopolitical risks," said Jeong
My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"The risks are enough to cause more profit-taking as market
volatility will rebound," Jeong added.
Emerging Asian currencies, however, pared some of earlier
losses after data showing China's exports in July jumped 14.5
percent, nearly double the increase that had been anticipated.
Some analysts expected China's improving economy to help
regional currencies, especially those in Northeast Asia, weather
global risk aversion.
"Export performance continues to improve, in particular in
North Asia. Current accounts remain healthy as a result," said
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore.
Southeast Asian currencies have led weekly slides in
regional units.
So far this week, the peso has fallen 1.1 percent against
the dollar on growing concerns over slower growth as the World
Bank cut the Philippine's growth forecasts.
The Indian rupee has skidded 0.8 percent, while the
Singapore dollar has slid 0.7 percent. The rupiah has
eased 0.3 percent.
Those losses compared to a 0.1 percent weekly depreciation
in the won.
China's yuan has bucked against the trend as the
central bank signalled it was comfortable with the stronger
levels as the economy was improving. The yuan has gained 0.4
percent, set to enjoy its third consecutive week of
appreciation.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso fell up to 0.5 percent to 44.280 per dollar, its
weakest since May 8, weakening past chart support at 44.151, a
200-day moving average.
The Philippine currency may weaken further on growing
geopolitical concerns over Iraq, which is expected to cause
offshore funds to sell the currency, a senior Philippine bank
trader said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah slid on selling by foreign-backed domestic
lenders amid lower bond prices.
Some state-run banks bought the rupiah, but traders were
unsure if they were intervening as proxies for the central bank.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort
to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,822 rupiah
per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,766.
Growing geopolitical tensions in Iraq will put pressure on
the rupiah as rising oil prices will hurt Indonesia's current
account deficit further, traders said.
WON
The won lost as much as 0.4 percent to 1,041.3 per dollar,
its weakest since April 25, with Seoul shares down more
than 1 percent.
The South Korean currency is seen weakening to 1,050,
analysts said, as it briefly weakened past 1,039.5, the 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation April and
July.
It has a 200-day moving average at 1,048.2 and the 50
percent retracement level at 1,049.2. The won has been firmer
than the average since early September last year.
Investors are keeping an eye on a central bank's monetary
policy meeting on Aug 14 with expectations of a rate cut.
The won, however, recovered most of its earlier losses on
stronger-than-expected China's exports growth.
South Korean exporters also bought the won around 1,040 for
settlements, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.75 102.10 +0.34
Sing dlr 1.2546 1.2522 -0.19
Taiwan dlr 30.016 30.061 +0.15
Korean won 1038.60 1037.60 -0.10
Baht 32.26 32.27 +0.03
Peso 44.25 44.08 -0.38
Rupiah 11810.00 11790.00 -0.17
Rupee 61.65 61.22 -0.70
Ringgit 3.2140 3.2080 -0.19
Yuan 6.1570 6.1619 +0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.75 105.28 +3.46
Sing dlr 1.2546 1.2632 +0.69
Taiwan dlr 30.016 29.950 -0.22
Korean won 1038.60 1055.40 +1.62
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.25 44.40 +0.33
Rupiah 11810.00 12160.00 +2.96
Rupee 61.65 61.80 +0.24
Ringgit 3.2140 3.2755 +1.91
Yuan 6.1570 6.0539 -1.67
