(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday as U.S. President Barack Obama's authorisation of air strikes in Iraq dampened risk sentiment, while regional units recovered some lost ground after China reported strong Chinese trade data. Obama authorized U.S. air strikes to blunt the onslaught of Islamist militants in northern Iraq and began airdrops of supplies to besieged religious minorities to prevent a "potential act of genocide". Risk aversion increased and offshore funds dumped emerging Asian currencies such as the Philippine peso. Regional units, however, found support after data show China's July exports jumped 14.5 percent from a year earlier, nearly double the anticipated increase. July's trade surplus was a record high. The Thai baht rose 0.4 percent for the day, buoyed by bond inflows and stop-loss dollar selling. Local exporters bought the baht for settlements around 32.30-32.35 per dollar ahead of holidays on Monday and Tuesday. South Korea's won turned higher as demand from exporters such as electronics companies caused stop-loss dollar selling. For the week, the peso underperformed regional peers with 0.8 percent depreciation against the dollar on growing concerns over slower expansion as the World Bank cut the Philippine's growth forecasts. The Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar have each skidded 0.5 percent this week. China's yuan has bucked against the trend as the central bank signalled it was comfortable with the stronger levels as the economy was improving. The yuan has gained 0.3 percent, and was set to enjoy its third consecutive week of appreciation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 102.10 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.2522 1.2522 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.066 30.061 -0.02 Korean won 1036.40 1037.60 +0.12 Baht 32.15 32.27 +0.38 Peso 44.13 44.08 -0.11 Rupiah 11790.00 11790.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.49 61.22 -0.44 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2080 -0.03 Yuan 6.1589 6.1619 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 105.28 +3.54 Sing dlr 1.2522 1.2632 +0.88 Taiwan dlr 30.066 29.950 -0.39 Korean won 1036.40 1055.40 +1.83 Baht 32.15 32.86 +2.22 Peso 44.13 44.40 +0.60 Rupiah 11790.00 12160.00 +3.14 Rupee 61.49 61.80 +0.50 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2755 +2.07 Yuan 6.1589 6.0539 -1.70 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)