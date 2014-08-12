* Daily Seoul stock trade limit to rise to +/-30 pct, from 15 pct * S.Korea FX intervention caution limits won's gains * Taiwan dollar rises on exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday on easing geopolitical concerns and as South Korea announced plans to double the daily stock movement limit as a part of the government's economic revival campaign. The Chinese yuan, however, retreated as the central bank set the official rate almost unchanged from the previous fix. Earlier, South Korea's government said each stock listed on the Korea Exchange will be allowed to rise or fall by up to 30 percent from its previous closing price, compared with a 15 percent at present. Foreign investors turned to net buyers in Seoul's main stock market after selling for three-straight sessions. selling. The plan itself is unlikely boost stock inflows, but the government's determination to boost growth may attract foreign investors, analysts said. The won's gains are seen curbed by possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, they added. "Foreigners looked to buy stocks on stimulus hopes amid better risk sentiment, rather than just due to the stock market plan," said Seungji Jeon, Samsung Futures' FX analyst in Seoul. "The won may strengthen further, probably to 1,020, but I don't think it could strengthen past the level," Jeon added. Investors were also focusing on the central bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday when the Bank of Korea is expected to cut interest rates. Still, the won is largely seen having priced in such expectations, traders and analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as exporters bought it for settlements around 30.000 to the U.S. dollar. Those corporate bids were smaller than last week and exporters may wait for the Taiwan dollar to weaken before making more bids, traders said. Foreign financial investors showed mixed interests as Taipei shares barely changed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 102.20 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2500 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.002 30.052 +0.17 Korean won 1027.20 1030.30 +0.30 *Baht 32.14 32.14 +0.00 Peso 43.86 43.86 +0.00 Rupiah 11672.00 11665.00 -0.06 Rupee 61.11 61.19 +0.13 Ringgit 3.1935 3.1965 +0.09 Yuan 6.1552 6.1536 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2632 +1.05 Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1027.20 1055.40 +2.75 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.26 Peso 43.86 44.40 +1.22 Rupiah 11672.00 12160.00 +4.18 Rupee 61.11 61.80 +1.12 Ringgit 3.1935 3.2755 +2.57 Yuan 6.1552 6.0539 -1.65 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)