(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday on easing geopolitical concerns and as South Korea announced plans to double the daily stock movement limit as a part of the government's economic revival campaign. South Korea's exporters bought the won for settlements, prompting traders to cover short positions to stop losses. Foreign investors turned to net buyers in Seoul's main stock market. The Malaysian ringgit edged up on bond inflows and as investors bought it against the Singapore dollar. The Chinese yuan, however, retreated as the central bank set the official rate almost unchanged from the previous fix. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.25 102.20 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2500 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.052 30.052 +0.00 Korean won 1026.90 1030.30 +0.33 *Baht 32.14 32.14 +0.00 Peso 43.84 43.86 +0.05 Rupiah 11680.00 11665.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.18 61.19 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1930 3.1965 +0.11 Yuan 6.1586 6.1536 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.25 105.28 +2.96 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2632 +1.02 Taiwan dlr 30.052 29.950 -0.34 Korean won 1026.90 1055.40 +2.78 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.26 Peso 43.84 44.40 +1.27 Rupiah 11680.00 12160.00 +4.11 Rupee 61.18 61.80 +1.01 Ringgit 3.1930 3.2755 +2.58 Yuan 6.1586 6.0539 -1.70 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)