* S.Korea c.bank expected to cut base rate by 25 bps * Baht gains on catch-up plays, stop-loss dlr selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 13 The South Korean won eased on Wednesday in subdued trading a day before the central bank's monetary policy meeting and most other emerging Asian currencies dipped amid caution over the Russia/Ukraine crisis. The Thai baht, however, rose on catch-up plays as local financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday when most emerging Asian currencies gained. The Bank of Korea is expected to cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent on Thursday to align monetary policy with the government's new stimulus measures. If the central bank just meets the expectations, and no more, the won is unlikely to weaken much further as a small cut is already priced in to the won to some degree, traders and analysts said. "The won's performance suggests that market is not expecting the rate cut to be the start of an easing cycle," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "In the medium-term, we see robust bond inflows which should keep the dollar/won heavy in its 1,020-40 range post BOK." The won eased 0.1 percent to 1,027.8 per dollar as of 0440 GMT. On Aug 8, the South Korean currency had fallen to as weak as 1,041.3, its weakest since April 25. Some traders expected the won to rebound if the central bank cuts the policy rate, saying some offshore funds are likely to cover short positions they had built up on rate cut expectations. "Some large funds still looked like stubbornly holding on to short positions even though many small ones appear to have cleared them on the won's recent rebound," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, declining to name the funds. Still, investors were waiting to see if Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol takes a dovish stance on future policies. The foreign exchange authorities are unlikely to allow the won's continued strength and would protect exporters' foreign earnings as the government is trying to prop up growth, traders noted. "I'd like to buy the won, but after tomorrow," said one foreign bank trader. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The Philippine currency also eased on expected corporate dollar demand. BAHT The baht advanced on stop-loss dollar selling by foreign and local investors. Bangkok shares rose more than 1 percent, well outperforming regional equity markets. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar traded firmer, which traders said the central bank weakened with its usual last-minute intervention. Local exporters bought the island's currency for settlements, but they were not active on expectations of further strength in the U.S. dollar. Foreign financial institutions bought the greenback, probably for repatriation of dividends, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 102.26 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2506 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.001 30.060 +0.20 Korean won 1027.80 1026.40 -0.14 Baht 31.97 32.14 +0.52 Peso 43.97 43.84 -0.28 Rupiah 11688.00 11685.00 -0.03 Rupee 61.25 61.08 -0.28 Ringgit 3.1890 3.1943 +0.17 Yuan 6.1599 6.1583 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2632 +1.06 Taiwan dlr 30.001 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1027.80 1055.40 +2.69 Baht 31.97 32.86 +2.78 Peso 43.97 44.40 +0.98 Rupiah 11688.00 12160.00 +4.04 Rupee 61.25 61.80 +0.90 Ringgit 3.1890 3.2755 +2.71 Yuan 6.1599 6.0539 -1.72 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Eric Meijer)