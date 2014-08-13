(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 13 The South Korean won fell on Wednesday as the central bank is expected to cut interest rates this week while most other emerging Asian currencies slid on weaker economic data from China and caution over the crisis in Ukraine. The won came under further pressure from dollar demand from local importers for payments. The Philippine peso fell on its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards. Earlier, data showed China retail sales in July grew less than expected and the amount of money flowing into the economy slowed to the lowest level in nearly six years, indicating more policy support may be necessary to keep growth on track. Thailand's baht, however, rose on catch-up plays as local financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday when most emerging Asian currencies gained. Bangkok shares jumped more than 1 percent, well outpacing regional equity markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.45 102.26 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2506 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.057 30.060 +0.01 Korean won 1029.50 1026.40 -0.30 Baht 32.01 32.14 +0.41 Peso 43.97 43.84 -0.28 Rupiah 11695.00 11685.00 -0.09 Rupee 61.27 61.08 -0.31 Ringgit 3.1925 3.1943 +0.06 Yuan 6.1588 6.1583 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.45 105.28 +2.76 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2632 +0.98 Taiwan dlr 30.057 29.950 -0.36 Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52 Baht 32.01 32.86 +2.67 Peso 43.97 44.40 +0.98 Rupiah 11695.00 12160.00 +3.98 Rupee 61.27 61.80 +0.87 Ringgit 3.1925 3.2755 +2.60 Yuan 6.1588 6.0539 -1.70 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)