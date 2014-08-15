* Malaysia Q2 growth tops forecast on exports * Malaysia portfolio investments turn to net inflow in Q2 * Won, ringgit lead Asia FX weekly gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 15 The Malaysian ringgit hit a near 10-month high after data showing stronger than expected second quarter economic growth, while other emerging Asian currencies were set to report weekly appreciations on hopes of stimulus from major central banks. The ringgit rose as much as 0.7 percent to 3.1580 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 31. Malaysia's economy grew 6.4 percent in the second quarter, faster than expected, as exports kept up their strong performance and consumer spending stayed buoyant, raising prospects for a central bank policy rate increase. The country also reported a net portfolio investment inflow of 6.9 billion Malaysian ringgit ($2.2 billion) in April-June period, turning from a 13.4 million ringgit outflows in the previous three months. "The data will reaffirm the tightening bias for BNM and should help USD/MYR trend down further from here," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, referring to Bank Negara Malaysia, the central bank. On the one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) , the ringgit is likely to test a resistance of 3.1700 and a clear break of the level will lead the NDFs to 3.1300-3.1500, he added. The ringgit's NDFs strengthened as much as 0.4 percent to 3.1630. The Malaysian currency has been enjoying bond inflows as the central bank in July raised its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years to help temper inflation and rising consumer debt. The move came when central banks in major economies maintained easier monetary stances, prompting investors to seek higher yields in emerging Asia. Growth in the euro zone stalled with Germany suffering a surprise contraction in the second quarter, keeping alive hopes of more stimulus from the European Central Bank. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits also rose more than expected last week amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will not hurry to hike interest rates. Backed by such views, most emerging Asian currencies gained with the Taiwan dollar up on demand from foreign financial institutions. Some of the island currency's gains were pared as importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments, but it was expected to strengthen further next week. WEEKLY ASIA FX GAINS Regional currencies were set to post weekly gains led by the South Korean won. The won rose 1.5 percent against the dollar, its largest weekly gain since April, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors covered short positions after a widely expected interest rate cut by the central bank on Thursday and as the central bank governor adopted a generally neutral policy stance. That disappointed some who had expected a more dovish tone. The ringgit has followed the won with a 1.4 percent gain. The Philippine peso has appreciated 1.0 percent on demand from offshore funds. The Indonesian rupiah has risen 0.9 percent as foreign investors cut bearish bets. Thailand's baht has risen 0.8 percent helped by capital inflows. Investors will focus on a global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week for any clues on the timing of U.S. rate hike. Still, emerging Asian currencies are likely to find support as central bankers are likely give assurances that they will bolster economic growth, some analysts said. "Jackson Hole should provide a supportive environment as central bankers will want to reassure markets and I'd expect a dovish bent in their comments," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "It's likely that we'll attract more capital next week, especially given low level of UST and German government bond yields." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.51 102.45 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2431 1.2463 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.045 +0.24 *Korean won 1020.95 1021.20 +0.02 Baht 31.88 31.84 -0.13 Peso 43.68 43.66 -0.03 Rupiah 11670.00 11670.00 +0.00 *Rupee 60.76 60.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1620 3.1795 +0.55 Yuan 6.1472 6.1531 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.51 105.28 +2.70 Sing dlr 1.2431 1.2632 +1.62 Taiwan dlr 29.973 29.950 -0.08 Korean won 1020.95 1055.40 +3.37 Baht 31.88 32.86 +3.07 Peso 43.68 44.40 +1.65 Rupiah 11670.00 12160.00 +4.20 Rupee 60.76 61.80 +1.71 Ringgit 3.1620 3.2755 +3.59 Yuan 6.1472 6.0539 -1.52 ($1=3.1625 ringgit) * Financial markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)