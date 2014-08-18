* Thai economy avoids recession in Q2 * Won at 5-week high on exporters, catch-up plays (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Aug 18 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Monday, with the Thai baht near a three-week high after second-quarter growth data, despite caution ahead of a top central bankers' meeting at the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium this week. The baht gained as much as 0.2 percent to 31.78 per dollar, its strongest since July 29, after data showing the economy expanded 0.9 percent in the second quarter, avoiding a technical recession. The won hit its strongest in more than five weeks on exporters' demand and catch-up plays as South Korea's financial markets were closed on Friday when most emerging Asian currencies rose. The Taiwan dollar gained after the island's statistic agency on Friday raised its forecast for this year's growth helped by the launch of new tech-products such as Apple's iPhone 6. Investors are keeping an eye on the Jackson Hole symposium starting on Thursday for clues on the timing of the Fed's interest rate hike. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to see corrections once the Fed signals it would raise interest rates soon, analysts and traders said. But regional units may find some relief if other major monetary authorities such as the European Central Bank indicated needs of further policy easing, they added. "Beyond the Fed, we think the fact that the other global central banks perceive themselves to be at different points," said OCBC Bank in a client note. WON The won gained as much as 0.4 percent to 1,016.9 per dollar, its strongest since July 11. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier gains as caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check further strength in the won. "Basically, few players want to buy the won around 1,017 given intervention caution and importers' dollar demand," said a South Korean bank traders in Seoul. The won is also seen facing a chart resistance at 1,016.2, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between July and early August. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0315 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 102.34 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2454 1.2445 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.965 30.035 +0.23 Korean won 1017.70 1021.20 +0.34 Baht 31.79 31.85 +0.17 Peso 43.67 43.67 +0.01 Rupiah 11685.00 11670.00 -0.13 *Rupee 60.76 60.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1525 3.1545 +0.06 Yuan 6.1464 6.1470 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93 Sing dlr 1.2454 1.2632 +1.43 Taiwan dlr 29.965 29.950 -0.05 Korean won 1017.70 1055.40 +3.70 Baht 31.79 32.86 +3.37 Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.67 Rupiah 11685.00 12160.00 +4.07 Rupee 60.76 61.80 +1.71 Ringgit 3.1525 3.2755 +3.90 Yuan 6.1464 6.0539 -1.50 * Indian currency and bond markets are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)