(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 18 The South Korean won hit a five-week high on Monday, while most emerging Asian currencies barely changed amid caution ahead of a top central bankers' meeting at the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium this week. The won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,015.5 per dollar, its strongest since July 11, on demand from exporters for settlements and catch-up plays. Financial markets in South Korea were closed on Friday when most regional currencies rose. Thailand's baht turned weaker on sustained doubt over how robustly the economy can recover after the army stepped in to end political unrest and seek to shore it up. Earlier, the baht gained as much as 0.2 percent to 31.78 per dollar, its strongest since July 29, after data showed the country avoided a technical recession. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.47 102.34 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2440 1.2445 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.032 30.035 +0.01 Korean won 1017.75 1021.20 +0.34 Baht 31.85 31.85 -0.01 Peso 43.69 43.67 -0.03 Rupiah 11677.00 11670.00 -0.06 *Rupee 60.76 60.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1540 3.1545 +0.02 Yuan 6.1451 6.1470 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.47 105.28 +2.74 Sing dlr 1.2440 1.2632 +1.54 Taiwan dlr 30.032 29.950 -0.27 Korean won 1017.75 1055.40 +3.70 Baht 31.85 32.86 +3.18 Peso 43.69 44.40 +1.63 Rupiah 11677.00 12160.00 +4.14 Rupee 60.76 61.80 +1.71 Ringgit 3.1540 3.2755 +3.85 Yuan 6.1451 6.0539 -1.48 *Indian currency and bond markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)