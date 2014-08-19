* Yuan ignores c.bank weaker midpoint fixing * Taiwan dollar gains as stocks rise more than 1 pct * Firm U.S. dollar limits Asia FX upside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Most emerging Asian currencies crawled higher on Tuesday with the Chinese yuan at a five-month high as geopolitical tensions over the conflict in Ukraine eased. The firm dollar, however, kept trading ranges tight. Spot yuan rose 0.1 percent to 6.1368 per dollar, its strongest since March 13, amid confidence in China's economy even though the central bank set a lower official guidance rate. The Taiwan dollar advanced on strong domestic stocks, while the Malaysian ringgit rose on solid economic fundamentals. Regional equities gained after Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday a 'certain progress' was achieved during talks among Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France over the weekend. Still, the easing tensions over Ukraine, as well as a solid U.S. housing data, supported the dollar. Investors are closely watching Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and comments from a global central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starting on Thursday. "I wouldn't expect strong hawkish signals from Jackson Hole," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "If expectations of a delay in the Fed's interest hike build up, Asia FX will strengthen further. Weak economic fundamentals in Europe may also drive more funds to Asia." TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose from the previous close, which traders said the central bank weakened with characteristic last-minute intervention. The island's stocks rose more than 1 percent, outperforming regional peers. Foreign financial institutions, however, bought the U.S. dollar on the greenback's overall strength, limiting the Taiwan dollar's gains. Local exporters also hesitated to buy the Taiwan dollar. RINGGIT The ringgit edged up as interbank speculators bought it on expectations of further capital inflows. Malaysia's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, causing some analysts to expect another interest rate hike. Still, the ringgit pared some of its earlier gains as importers' demand for dollar surfaced. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 102.56 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2438 1.2446 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.979 30.040 +0.20 Korean won 1017.20 1017.60 +0.04 Baht 31.82 31.82 -0.01 Peso 43.67 43.68 +0.02 Rupiah 11675.00 11683.00 +0.07 Rupee 60.68 60.76 +0.14 Ringgit 3.1518 3.1565 +0.15 Yuan 6.1368 6.1437 +0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 105.28 +2.64 Sing dlr 1.2438 1.2632 +1.56 Taiwan dlr 29.979 29.950 -0.10 Korean won 1017.20 1055.40 +3.76 Baht 31.82 32.86 +3.26 Peso 43.67 44.40 +1.66 Rupiah 11675.00 12160.00 +4.15 Rupee 60.68 61.80 +1.85 Ringgit 3.1518 3.2755 +3.92 Yuan 6.1368 6.0539 -1.35 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)