(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click) ) SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Tuesday with the Chinese yuan at a five-month high as geopolitical tensions over the conflict in Ukraine eased. Regional units, however, stayed in a tight range as the dollar broadly rose after solid U.S. housing data and a rise in U.S. bond yields. Spot yuan rose 0.1 percent to 6.1366 per dollar, its strongest since March 13, amid confidence in China's economy even though the central bank set a lower official guidance rate. The Malaysian ringgit gained on solid economic fundamentals. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 102.56 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2447 1.2446 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.035 30.040 +0.02 Korean won 1017.35 1017.60 +0.02 Baht 31.85 31.82 -0.09 Peso 43.65 43.68 +0.08 Rupiah 11675.00 11683.00 +0.07 Rupee 60.69 60.76 +0.12 Ringgit 3.1528 3.1565 +0.12 Yuan 6.1429 6.1437 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 105.28 +2.64 Sing dlr 1.2447 1.2632 +1.49 Taiwan dlr 30.035 29.950 -0.28 Korean won 1017.35 1055.40 +3.74 Baht 31.85 32.86 +3.17 Peso 43.65 44.40 +1.72 Rupiah 11675.00 12160.00 +4.15 Rupee 60.69 61.80 +1.83 Ringgit 3.1528 3.2755 +3.89 Yuan 6.1429 6.0539 -1.45 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)