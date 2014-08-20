(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 20 The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as the dollar hit an 11-month high on strong U.S. housing data. Offshore funds sold the won, while the currency came under further pressure from dollar demand from importers for payments. The peso slid as investors rushed to cover short positions in the dollar as Philippines' local financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a holiday. Malaysia's ringgit fell as leveraged funds and local companies bought the greenback. The Indonesian rupiah weakened on month-end corporate dollar demand and on worries over the nation's current account and budget deficits. The Chinese yuan broke a five-session rising streak after the central bank set the official guidance rate slightly weaker. In terms of potential catalysts, investors are focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from the July 29-30 policy meeting, as well as Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.27 102.91 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2474 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.039 30.042 +0.01 Korean won 1022.60 1017.30 -0.52 Baht 31.93 31.86 -0.20 Peso 43.82 43.65 -0.40 Rupiah 11706.00 11678.00 -0.24 Rupee 60.65 60.68 +0.04 Ringgit 3.1655 3.1570 -0.27 Yuan 6.1431 6.1418 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.27 105.28 +1.94 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2632 +1.18 Taiwan dlr 30.039 29.950 -0.30 Korean won 1022.60 1055.40 +3.21 Baht 31.93 32.86 +2.93 Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.31 Rupiah 11706.00 12160.00 +3.88 Rupee 60.65 61.80 +1.90 Ringgit 3.1655 3.2755 +3.47 Yuan 6.1431 6.0539 -1.45 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)