(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting sounded slightly hawkish and a factory survey increased concerns about slowing in the Chinese economy. The Indonesian rupiah slipped ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling over the last month presidential election result later in the day. China's yuan snapped a six-day winning streak as a preliminary private survey showed growth in the factory sector in the world's second-largest economy slowed to a three-month low in August. The Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit slid as investors covered short positions in the dollar, which hit an 11-month high against a basket of six major currencies. Still, most emerging Asian currencies pared earlier losses as investors remain interested in the region due to stronger economic fundamentals and higher yields. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0804 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.81 103.75 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2514 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.043 30.047 +0.01 Korean won 1023.40 1022.70 -0.07 Baht 32.03 31.96 -0.21 *Peso 43.83 43.83 +0.00 Rupiah 11710.00 11698.00 -0.10 Rupee 60.71 60.61 -0.16 Ringgit 3.1700 3.1660 -0.13 Yuan 6.1513 6.1413 -0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.81 105.28 +1.41 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2632 +1.02 Taiwan dlr 30.043 29.950 -0.31 Korean won 1023.40 1055.40 +3.13 Baht 32.03 32.86 +2.60 Peso 43.83 44.40 +1.29 Rupiah 11710.00 12160.00 +3.84 Rupee 60.71 61.80 +1.80 Ringgit 3.1700 3.2755 +3.33 Yuan 6.1513 6.0539 -1.58 * Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)