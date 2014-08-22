SINGAPORE, Aug 22 The Indonesian rupiah hit a near one-month high on Friday, a day after the country's highest court unanimously upheld last month's presidential election result. The rupiah rose as much as 0.4 percent to 11,635 per dollar, its strongest since July 25. The Constitutional Court of Indonesia on Thursday rejected a last-ditch attempt by losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto to overturn the election result, paving the way for Joko Widodo to take over as a leader. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.88 103.84 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2496 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.052 +0.26 Korean won 1021.00 1023.60 +0.25 Baht 31.91 31.97 +0.19 Peso 43.81 43.83 +0.05 Rupiah 11653.00 11685.00 +0.27 Rupee 60.67 60.67 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1630 3.1720 +0.28 Yuan 6.1590 6.1514 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.88 105.28 +1.34 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2632 +1.11 Taiwan dlr 29.973 29.950 -0.08 Korean won 1021.00 1055.40 +3.37 Baht 31.91 32.86 +2.98 Peso 43.81 44.40 +1.34 Rupiah 11653.00 12160.00 +4.35 Rupee 60.67 61.80 +1.86 Ringgit 3.1630 3.2755 +3.56 Yuan 6.1590 6.0539 -1.71 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)