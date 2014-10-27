* Indonesia president names technocrats to top econ posts * Won gains on offshore funds; intervention caution grows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as risk appetite improved after strong U.S. economic data and corporate earnings, while capital shortfalls among European banks were smaller than feared. Indonesian rupiah advanced after President Joko Widodo on Sunday named professional technocrats to lead the top economic ministries and implement reforms. The South Korean won led regional appreciation on demand from offshore funds. Malaysia's ringgit gained as the dollar slid against a basket of major currencies. The greenback eased, especially against the euro, after the European Central Bank said on Sunday that 25 out of the continent's 130 top lenders failed landmark health check at the end of the last year but most have since repaired their finance. Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan climbed as solid new U.S. home sales and Britain's growth eased concerns over a slowing global economy. Upbeat earnings from Microsoft and Proctor & Gamble also supported regional stocks. Still, investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to end its bond-buying programme. "Asian currencies will rise further from here only the Fed does not signal rate hikes," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "We will see more volatilities." RUPIAH The rupiah edged up as most government bond prices rose after Widodo appointed technocrats to top economic posts. Ten-year government bond yield fell to 8.004 percent, its lowest since Sept. 8. One-year yield slumped to 6.269 percent, also the lowest since Oct. 30, 2013. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,042 rupiah per dollar, firmer than Friday's 12,065. The rupiah gave up most of earlier appreciation on dollar demand from importers for month-end settlements. WON The won rose as offshore funds bought the currency and on suspected demand linked to Korea Electric Power Corp's share offering last week. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength as it hit a three-week high against the yen. The South Korean unit rose as much as 0.4 percent to 9.7291 per the Japanese unit, its strongest since Oct. 6. The won has a chart resistance at 9.7372, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between September and October, analysts said. South Korean and Japanese companies compete head-on for a similar group of products on major markets around the world. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced on the dollar's overall weakness. The Malaysian currency pared some of earlier gains on caution ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this week. Some short-term speculators sold the ringgit's one-month non-deliverable forwards around 3.2760 per dollar, according to traders. "I still prefer to buy USD/MYR on dips going into FOMC meeting where last taper will end," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.99 108.16 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2745 1.2755 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.380 30.413 +0.11 Korean won 1052.30 1057.50 +0.49 Baht 32.40 32.41 +0.02 Peso 44.75 44.81 +0.13 Rupiah 12057.00 12062.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.21 61.31 +0.16 Ringgit 3.2715 3.2790 +0.23 Yuan 6.1155 6.1172 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.99 105.28 -2.51 Sing dlr 1.2745 1.2632 -0.89 Taiwan dlr 30.380 29.950 -1.42 Korean won 1052.30 1055.40 +0.29 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.41 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.79 Rupiah 12057.00 12160.00 +0.85 Rupee 61.21 61.80 +0.96 Ringgit 3.2715 3.2755 +0.12 Yuan 6.1155 6.0539 -1.01 (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)