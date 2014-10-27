(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 27 South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as risk appetite improved after strong U.S. economic data and corporate earnings, while capital shortfalls among European banks were smaller than feared. The Indonesian rupiah turned weaker as Jakarta shares fell on some disappointment with President Joko Widodo's new cabinet. Earlier, the rupiah advanced after Widodo on Sunday named professional technocrats to head the main economic ministries and implement reforms. Analysts said Widodo had made political compromises picking his cabinet, and names nominated were less impressive than some had hoped. The won rose in thin trading as offshore funds bought the currency and on suspected demand linked to Korea Electric Power Corp's share offering last week. Malaysia's ringgit appreciated as the dollar slid against a basket of major currencies. Emerging Asian currencies pared some of earlier gains on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the U.S. central bank is expected to announce an end its bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.02 108.16 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2754 1.2755 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.394 30.413 +0.06 Korean won 1052.05 1057.50 +0.52 Baht 32.43 32.41 -0.05 Peso 44.80 44.81 +0.02 Rupiah 12075.00 12062.00 -0.11 Rupee 61.28 61.31 +0.05 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2790 +0.12 Yuan 6.1150 6.1172 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.02 105.28 -2.54 Sing dlr 1.2754 1.2632 -0.96 Taiwan dlr 30.394 29.950 -1.46 Korean won 1052.05 1055.40 +0.32 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 44.80 44.40 -0.90 Rupiah 12075.00 12160.00 +0.70 Rupee 61.28 61.80 +0.85 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2755 +0.02 Yuan 6.1150 6.0539 -1.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)