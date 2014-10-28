* Fuel price not discussed in first cabinet meeting * Importers, leveraged funds sell rupiah * Won gains on exporters; intervention caution limits (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Indonesia's rupiah slipped to its lowest level in more than a week on investor impatience over planned fuel price hikes, as concerns grow that dithering by Jakarta to tackle its costly fuel subsidies could trigger capital outflows. Most other emerging Asian currencies edged up, led by the South Korean won, as weak U.S. data tugged Treasury yields lower and dented the dollar against a basket of six-major currencies. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday held his first cabinet meeting, but cuts in fuel subsidies - top agenda for investors - were not discussed. The rupiah lost as much as 0.5 percent to 12,170 on the greenback, its weakest since Oct. 17, on dollar demand from importers and leveraged funds. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,158 rupiah per dollar, weaker than Monday's 12,042. "We have seen the initial euphoria on the political front quickly succumbed to the economic reality," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. The Indonesian currency hit a near four-week high on Oct. 21 as reform-minded Widodo took office. "Buy (dollar/rupiah) on dips remains our strategy for the next six months," said Ji. The rupiah could weaken past 12,500 in the second quarter of the next year on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, he added. The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting later in the day and is all but certain to end its bond-buying program. Last year, the rupiah was the worst-performing emerging Asian currency with a 21 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia's dependence on foreign capital to fund its current account deficit has been a particular concern for markets, with the fuel subsides exacerbating the shortfall. Widodo plans to order the steepest rise in subsidised fuel prices in nine years soon after he takes office, an advisor told Reuters earlier this month. WON The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,049.6 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 29, on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Against the yen, the won advanced to 9.7256, its strongest since Oct. 6. That heightened caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength. South Korean and Japanese companies compete head-on for a similar group of products on major markets around the world. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.84 107.82 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2743 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.390 30.403 +0.04 Korean won 1049.90 1052.20 +0.22 Baht 32.42 32.45 +0.08 Peso 44.78 44.80 +0.04 Rupiah 12160.00 12110.00 -0.41 Rupee 61.38 61.30 -0.13 Ringgit 3.2760 3.2765 +0.02 Yuan 6.1135 6.1167 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.84 105.28 -2.38 Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2632 -0.83 Taiwan dlr 30.390 29.950 -1.45 Korean won 1049.90 1055.40 +0.52 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.35 Peso 44.78 44.40 -0.86 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.38 61.80 +0.68 Ringgit 3.2760 3.2755 -0.02 Yuan 6.1135 6.0539 -0.97 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)