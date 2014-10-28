(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Indonesia's rupiah fell to its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday on investor impatience over planned fuel price hikes, as concerns grow that dithering by Jakarta to tackle its costly fuel subsidies could trigger capital outflows. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday held his first cabinet meeting, but cuts in fuel subsidies - top agenda for investors - were not discussed. The rupiah lost as much as 0.7 percent to 12,190 against the dollar, its weakest since Oct. 17, on dollar demand from importers and leveraged funds. The local currency fell even as most emerging Asian currencies edged up on the dollar's overall weakness. South Korea's won led regional appreciation as local exporters bought the currency for month-end settlements. The dollar stayed weak against a basket of six major currencies as the U.S. Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting later in the day. The Fed will likely reinforce its stated intention to wait a long while before raising interest rates on concerns over low inflation, even though it is all but certain to end its bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.85 107.82 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2731 1.2743 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.391 30.403 +0.04 Korean won 1048.96 1052.20 +0.31 Baht 32.44 32.45 +0.05 Peso 44.78 44.80 +0.06 Rupiah 12190.00 12110.00 -0.66 Rupee 61.32 61.30 -0.03 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2765 +0.05 Yuan 6.1134 6.1167 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.85 105.28 -2.39 Sing dlr 1.2731 1.2632 -0.78 Taiwan dlr 30.391 29.950 -1.45 Korean won 1048.96 1055.40 +0.61 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.31 Peso 44.78 44.40 -0.85 Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.32 61.80 +0.78 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2755 +0.02 Yuan 6.1134 6.0539 -0.97 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)