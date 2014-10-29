BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.1908 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
Oct 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.18 108.16 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2729 1.2720 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.367 30.398 +0.10 Korean won 1047.10 1049.70 +0.25 Baht 32.47 32.45 -0.06 Peso 44.75 44.78 +0.06 Rupiah 12170.00 12165.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.32 61.32 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2675 3.2745 +0.21 Yuan 6.1107 6.1133 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.18 105.28 -2.69 Sing dlr 1.2729 1.2632 -0.76 Taiwan dlr 30.367 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1047.10 1055.40 +0.79 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.20 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.79 Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08 Rupee 61.32 61.80 +0.78 Ringgit 3.2675 3.2755 +0.24 Yuan 6.1107 6.0539 -0.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"