* S.Korea president sees weak yen as risks to economy * Won has chart resistance around 1,043 per dollar * Ringgit gains on weak dollar (Adds text, updates crisis) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the dollar eased on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its intention to wait longer before hiking interest rates. South Korea's won hit a one-month-high as Seoul shares rallied, and on expectations of exporters' demand from month-end settlements. The currency pared some gains as caution grew over possible intervention to stem its strength as President Park Geun-hye said she was concerned about the impact of a weaker yen. Some traders suspected dollar bids from the authorities. The Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors cut long dollar positions. The Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying programme when it concludes a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is unlikely to flag a rise in interest rates soon due to slow global growth and low inflation. Emerging Asian currencies have priced in such expectations and investors may hesitate to chase regional units, especially on sustained concerns over slowing growth in major economies, analysts said. "A dovish Fed may support Asia FX further. Still, I doubt how much more they can strengthen from here unless Europe and China economies improve," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. WON The won rose as much as 0.4 percent to 1,045.6 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 26. South Korea's central bank views exports as faring well despite the won's relative strength to currencies of its trading partners, a Bank of Korea official said earlier. The local currency pared some of its earlier gains as Park said the economy faces the risk of falling into a long-term slump, citing low growth, low inflation and a softer yen. South Korean and Japanese companies compete head-on for a similar group of products on major markets around the world. Against the yen, the won gained 0.2 percent to 9.6608, its strongest since Oct. 6. Traders hesitated to chase the won further, seeing chart resistance around 1,043 per dollar. It has a 200-day moving average at 1,043.1 and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,043.0 of its depreciation between September and October. Some analysts saw "good chances" to buy the won against the dollar on dips with stops below 1,038. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin trading as investors cut dollar holdings on expectations that the Fed will take a dovish stance. The Malaysian currency also advanced against the neighbouring Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.12 108.16 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2725 1.2720 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.365 30.398 +0.11 Korean won 1047.26 1049.70 +0.23 Baht 32.48 32.45 -0.09 Peso 44.70 44.78 +0.17 Rupiah 12153.00 12165.00 +0.10 Rupee 61.30 61.32 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2745 +0.20 Yuan 6.1114 6.1133 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.12 105.28 -2.63 Sing dlr 1.2725 1.2632 -0.73 Taiwan dlr 30.365 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1047.26 1055.40 +0.78 Baht 32.48 32.86 +1.17 Peso 44.70 44.40 -0.68 Rupiah 12153.00 12160.00 +0.06 Rupee 61.30 61.80 +0.82 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23 Yuan 6.1114 6.0539 -0.94 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)