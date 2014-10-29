(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Indonesia's rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, helped by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its intention to wait longer before increasing interest rates. The rupiah extended gains in afternoon trade as local shares jumped 1.4 percent, outpacing most Southeast Asian equity markets. South Korea's won rose as much as 0.4 percent to 1045.6 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 26, on demand from offshore funds and exporters. Seoul stocks rallied 1.8 percent to hit a three-week high. The won pared some gains as President Park Geun-hye said she was concerned about the impact of a weaker yen on the local economy. Some traders said they suspected the intervention of foreign exchange authorities in stemming the won's appreciation. The Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors cut long-dollar positions. The Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying programme when it concludes a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is unlikely to flag a rise in interest rates soon due to slow global growth and low inflation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.08 108.16 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2720 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.398 +0.09 Korean won 1047.85 1049.70 +0.18 Baht 32.47 32.45 -0.05 Peso 44.72 44.78 +0.13 Rupiah 12082.00 12165.00 +0.69 Rupee 61.33 61.32 -0.01 Ringgit 3.2695 3.2745 +0.15 Yuan 6.1109 6.1133 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.08 105.28 -2.60 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2632 -0.74 Taiwan dlr 30.370 29.950 -1.38 Korean won 1047.85 1055.40 +0.72 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.21 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.72 Rupiah 12082.00 12160.00 +0.65 Rupee 61.33 61.80 +0.77 Ringgit 3.2695 3.2755 +0.18 Yuan 6.1109 6.0539 -0.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)