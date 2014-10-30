(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 30 South Korea's won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the Federal Reserve struck a more hawkish tone than expected at its policy meeting, signalling confidence in the U.S. economy after ending its bond-buying programme. The Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar demand from importers. The currency recovered some of its earlier losses as the new government will make changes to its fuel subsidies before the end of the year, the country's chief economics minister said. The won fell on dollar bids from offshore funds and domestic importers. Exporters' demand for month-end settlements limited the won's slides, traders said. Malaysia's ringgit hit a seven-month low as government bond prices slid. The Philippine peso eased to a near two-week low in thin activity as traders covered short positions in the dollar. The Fed in its policy statement on Wednesday underscored the improving U.S. labour market, dismissing recent financial market volatility, European growth challenges and a low inflation outlook. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.18 108.90 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2788 1.2780 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.393 30.376 -0.06 Korean won 1054.55 1047.30 -0.69 Baht 32.56 32.46 -0.29 Peso 44.90 44.72 -0.41 Rupiah 12125.00 12075.00 -0.41 Rupee 61.48 61.35 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2840 3.2725 -0.35 Yuan 6.1159 6.1112 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.18 105.28 -3.58 Sing dlr 1.2788 1.2632 -1.22 Taiwan dlr 30.393 29.950 -1.46 Korean won 1054.55 1055.40 +0.08 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.94 Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12 Rupiah 12125.00 12160.00 +0.29 Rupee 61.48 61.80 +0.52 Ringgit 3.2840 3.2755 -0.26 Yuan 6.1159 6.0539 -1.01 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)