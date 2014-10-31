Oct 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.27 109.22 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2773 1.2777 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.381 30.402 +0.07 Korean won 1054.79 1055.50 +0.07 Baht 32.50 32.57 +0.22 Peso 44.83 44.90 +0.16 Rupiah 12065.00 12120.00 +0.46 Rupee 61.45 61.45 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2810 3.2875 +0.20 Yuan 6.1128 6.1159 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.27 105.28 -3.66 Sing dlr 1.2773 1.2632 -1.10 Taiwan dlr 30.381 29.950 -1.42 Korean won 1054.79 1055.40 +0.06 Baht 32.50 32.86 +1.12 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.97 Rupiah 12065.00 12160.00 +0.79 Rupee 61.45 61.80 +0.57 Ringgit 3.2810 3.2755 -0.17 Yuan 6.1128 6.0539 -0.96 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)