* Rupiah up; fin min says fiscal deficit not to exceed limit * Won falls; yen slides after unexpected BOJ easing (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and were set to post monthly gains despite concerns over a possible earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate increase, after strong growth in the world's top economy supported risk appetite. The rupiah strengthened after Indonesia's new finance minister said the fiscal deficit was not expected to exceed a legal limit this year, which would reduce the risk of a political crisis for President Joko Widodo. Asian stocks rose after Thursday's data showing surprisingly strong U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, attributed to a smaller trade deficit and a surge in defence spending. But domestic demand slipped, suggesting some loss of momentum. The data came a day after the Federal Reserve surprised markets with an optimistic assessment of the U.S. economy when it announced the end of its monthly bond-buying stimulus programme. "Much of the strength seemed to come from government spending and net exports, not so much domestic demand, so not so much of an inflation story, which saw some U.S. rates rally," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "That seems to have lowered risk aversion and helped emerging Asia forex," Cavenagh said, expecting the better sentiment to support regional currencies in November. Cavenagh preferred the rupiah and Indian rupee to the Singapore dollar and Taiwan dollar for carry trades. He also preferred the Philippine peso to the Malaysian ringgit as a buy. The rupiah and the rupee led the pack in October. The Indonesian currency has risen 0.8 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, on hopes the new government would cut fuel subsidies to improve fiscal and current account deficits. The rupee has appreciated 0.6 percent on capital inflows amid expectations of more economic reforms. China's yuan has gained 0.5 percent on better-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter and as the central bank set its official benchmark higher. The Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso have edged up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively. Still, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies remains unclear as the U.S. dollar is broadly firm, analysts and trader said. South Korea's won and Thailand's baht have both eased 0.2 percent this month. "We have a situation of a strong U.S. dollar and strong risk," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding that was not the time to add large bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies. RUPIAH The rupiah gained, with most government bond prices higher. State-run banks also bought the currency, although traders doubted if the demand was related to central bank intervention. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,082 rupiah per dollar, higher than Thursday's 12,165. Investors are waiting for the government's implementation of cuts in fuel subsidies and stayed cautious ahead of September trade and October inflation data due on Monday. WON The won turned weaker against the dollar due to caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength against the yen. The Japanese currency extended losses after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy further. Against the Japanese unit, the won gained 0.2 percent to 9.6272, reversing earlier weakness. The South Korean currency came under pressure from dollar bids linked to foreigners' recent stock selling. Dollar demand from importers was larger than exporters' deals, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.34 109.22 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2777 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.372 30.402 +0.10 Korean won 1057.00 1055.50 -0.14 Baht 32.47 32.57 +0.30 Peso 44.82 44.90 +0.18 Rupiah 12081.00 12120.00 +0.32 Rupee 61.38 61.45 +0.12 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2875 +0.17 Yuan 6.1098 6.1159 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.34 105.28 -3.72 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2632 -1.14 Taiwan dlr 30.372 29.950 -1.39 Korean won 1057.00 1055.40 -0.15 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.21 Peso 44.82 44.40 -0.95 Rupiah 12081.00 12160.00 +0.65 Rupee 61.38 61.80 +0.69 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2755 -0.20 Yuan 6.1098 6.0539 -0.91 (Editing by Alan Raybould)