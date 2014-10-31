* S.Korea c.bank rate-cut expectations revive after BOJ * Won falls 1.2 pct/dollar, largest slide since Feb. 3 * KTB futures rise with foreign buying (Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 31 The South Korean won saw its worst day in nearly nine months on Friday, leading monthly losses among emerging Asian currencies, as speculation emerged of a further rate cut by the country's central bank after the Bank of Japan's unexpected monetary policy easing. The BOJ said it would accelerate purchases of Japanese government bonds so that its holdings increase at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($720.1 billion), up by 30 trillion yen. The surprising decision pushed the yen down to a near seven-year low. The won ended local trade down 1.2 percent at 1,068.5 per dollar, on selling from offshore funds. The percentage loss was the largest daily slide since Feb. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data. "If JPY weakens sharply against KRW after today's BOJ action, this will likely increase the pressure on the BOK to cut rates," Nomura economist Young Sun Kwon wrote in a research note, referring to the Bank of Korea. Against the yen, the won rose as much as 0.8 percent to 9.5711, its strongest since Sept. 29. South Korea's President Park Geun-hye and other officials have expressed concerns over the won's strength against the yen as both countries compete head-on for a similar group of products in major markets around the world. "Although we currently maintain our call that the BOK will leave rates unchanged at 2.00 percent, we see increasing risks that it may cut rates by 25 bp to 1.75 percent in coming months," Kwon said. Reflecting such expectations, December futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 18 basis points, with foreigners buying a net 748.8 billion won ($702.9 million). The BOK on Oct. 15 cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months to match its record low, while it gave no clear signal that its easing cycle has ended. ASIA FX TURNS WEAKER Most other emerging Asian currencies turned weaker as the BOJ's decision lifted the dollar broadly. Earlier, regional units appreciated as strong U.S. economic growth supported risk appetite. The Singapore dollar lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1.2850 against the greenback, its weakest since Aug. 27, 2013. The weakness in emerging Asian currencies came even as regional stocks advanced as the BOJ's easing boosted expectations that more liquidity will support risk sentiment further. "Asian currencies are more sensitive to the dollar for now. We need to see where the money will go," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. The daily retreats forced most regional currencies to report monthly losses. The won fell 1.2 percent against the dollar in October. The Singapore dollar has lost 0.5 percent so far this month, while the Thai baht has slid 0.4 percent. Malaysia's ringgit has eased 0.3 percent. The Indonesian rupiah bucked the regional depreciation, with a 0.7 percent gain so far this month. The new finance minister said the fiscal deficit was not expected to exceed a legal limit this year, which would reduce the risk of a political crisis for President Joko Widodo. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.24 109.22 -1.82 Sing dlr 1.2822 1.2777 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.468 30.402 -0.22 Korean won 1065.63 1055.50 -0.95 Baht 32.53 32.57 +0.10 Peso 44.88 44.90 +0.04 Rupiah 12095.00 12120.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.40 61.45 +0.08 Ringgit 3.2890 3.2875 -0.05 Yuan 6.1098 6.1159 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.24 105.28 -5.36 Sing dlr 1.2822 1.2632 -1.48 Taiwan dlr 30.468 29.950 -1.70 Korean won 1065.63 1055.40 -0.96 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08 Rupiah 12095.00 12160.00 +0.54 Rupee 61.40 61.80 +0.65 Ringgit 3.2890 3.2755 -0.41 Yuan 6.1098 6.0539 -0.91 ($1=111.10 Japanese yen) ($1=1,065.35 Korean won) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)