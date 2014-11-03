* Korea intervention caution grows, won at 6-year high vs yen * Foreigners cut Malaysian bond holdings in September (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 3 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led losses in emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the yen extended slides amid more evidence of slowing growth in China's economy. The won fell to its weakest in more than seven months against the dollar as caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check its strength against the yen. The South Korean currency earlier touched a six-year high versus the Japanese unit. The ringgit hit a near nine-month low on data showing foreigners in September cut bond holdings and on dollar demand linked to the daily fixing. Indonesia's rupiah eased on a contraction in manufacturing activity. The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar, extending losses after the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to increase bond-buying stimulus on Friday. The dollar hit a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased as China's factory activity fell to a five month-low in October, reinforcing worries that the growth outlook remains murky. A separate private survey showed service grew at its slowest pace in nine months last month. "Asian currencies have many bearish factors such as a strong dollar and weak China data for a short term," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, they may rebound once expectations of carry trades revive." Investors are keeping an eye out on whether the European Central Bank on Thursday follows the BOJ's decision. WON The won lost as much as 1.0 percent to 1,079.8 per dollar, its weakest since March 25. Caution grew over intervention as the won gained 0.6 percent to 9.4890 against the yen, its strongest since August 2008. The authorities had been spotted intervening when the won was around 9.5000 yen, traders said. South Korean and Japanese companies compete head-on for a similar group of products on major markets around the world. "Given the export similarity across these economies, there will be concerns that this easing will hamper exports in Korea and Taiwan," HSBC said in a note, referring to the BOJ's policy stimulus on Friday. "A weaker JPY could see such FX purchases by local central banks accelerate from here." South Korea's manufacturing activity suffered its worst decline in four months in October and its outlook even bleaker as new export orders fell, a private survey showed earlier. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.7 percent to 3.3110 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 14. Foreign investors reduced holdings in the country's debt securities by 7.6 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) in September to 249.3 billion ringgit, according to central bank data. The Malaysian currency also fell against the neighbouring Singapore dollar. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency with agent banks spotted in the market, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.70 112.31 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.2868 1.2863 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.482 30.478 -0.01 Korean won 1073.10 1068.50 -0.43 Baht 32.61 32.56 -0.15 Peso 44.98 44.88 -0.22 Rupiah 12096.00 12080.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.45 61.40 -0.09 Ringgit 3.3085 3.2893 -0.58 Yuan 6.1171 6.1135 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.70 105.28 -6.59 Sing dlr 1.2868 1.2632 -1.83 Taiwan dlr 30.482 29.950 -1.75 Korean won 1073.10 1055.40 -1.65 Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.77 Peso 44.98 44.40 -1.30 Rupiah 12096.00 12160.00 +0.53 Rupee 61.45 61.80 +0.57 Ringgit 3.3085 3.2755 -1.00 Yuan 6.1171 6.0539 -1.03 ($1 = 3.3070 Malaysian ringgit) (Additional repotting by Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)