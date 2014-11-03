* Korea intervention caution grows, won at 6-year high vs
yen
* Foreigners cut Malaysian bond holdings in September
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 The South Korean won and the
Malaysian ringgit led losses in emerging Asian currencies on
Monday as the yen extended slides amid more evidence of slowing
growth in China's economy.
The won fell to its weakest in more than seven
months against the dollar as caution grew over possible
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check its
strength against the yen. The South Korean currency
earlier touched a six-year high versus the Japanese unit.
The ringgit hit a near nine-month low on data
showing foreigners in September cut bond holdings and on dollar
demand linked to the daily fixing. Indonesia's rupiah
eased on a contraction in manufacturing activity.
The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the
dollar, extending losses after the Bank of Japan's surprise
decision to increase bond-buying stimulus on Friday.
The dollar hit a four-year peak against a
basket of major currencies.
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased as China's factory
activity fell to a five month-low in October, reinforcing
worries that the growth outlook remains murky. A
separate private survey showed service grew at its slowest pace
in nine months last month.
"Asian currencies have many bearish factors such as a strong
dollar and weak China data for a short term," said Yuna Park, a
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Still, they may rebound once expectations of carry trades
revive."
Investors are keeping an eye out on whether the European
Central Bank on Thursday follows the BOJ's decision.
WON
The won lost as much as 1.0 percent to 1,079.8 per dollar,
its weakest since March 25.
Caution grew over intervention as the won gained 0.6 percent
to 9.4890 against the yen, its strongest since August 2008.
The authorities had been spotted intervening when the won
was around 9.5000 yen, traders said. South Korean and Japanese
companies compete head-on for a similar group of products on
major markets around the world.
"Given the export similarity across these economies, there
will be concerns that this easing will hamper exports in Korea
and Taiwan," HSBC said in a note, referring to the BOJ's policy
stimulus on Friday.
"A weaker JPY could see such FX purchases by local central
banks accelerate from here."
South Korea's manufacturing activity suffered its worst
decline in four months in October and its outlook even bleaker
as new export orders fell, a private survey showed earlier.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as much as 0.7 percent to 3.3110 per
dollar, its weakest since Feb. 14.
Foreign investors reduced holdings in the country's debt
securities by 7.6 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) in September to
249.3 billion ringgit, according to central bank data.
The Malaysian currency also fell against the neighbouring
Singapore dollar.
Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
central bank to support the currency with agent banks spotted in
the market, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.70 112.31 -0.35
Sing dlr 1.2868 1.2863 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 30.482 30.478 -0.01
Korean won 1073.10 1068.50 -0.43
Baht 32.61 32.56 -0.15
Peso 44.98 44.88 -0.22
Rupiah 12096.00 12080.00 -0.13
Rupee 61.45 61.40 -0.09
Ringgit 3.3085 3.2893 -0.58
Yuan 6.1171 6.1135 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.70 105.28 -6.59
Sing dlr 1.2868 1.2632 -1.83
Taiwan dlr 30.482 29.950 -1.75
Korean won 1073.10 1055.40 -1.65
Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.77
Peso 44.98 44.40 -1.30
Rupiah 12096.00 12160.00 +0.53
Rupee 61.45 61.80 +0.57
Ringgit 3.3085 3.2755 -1.00
Yuan 6.1171 6.0539 -1.03
($1 = 3.3070 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional repotting by Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR and
IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)