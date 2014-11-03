(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as the yen extended slides following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision ramp up its stimulus and on more signs in China of slowing economic growth. The Malaysian ringgit neared a nine-month low, easing by as much as 0.7 percent to 3.3135 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 14 after data showed foreigners cut bond holdings in September. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure from dollar demand linked to the daily fixing, and also from selling against the Singapore dollar. South Korea's won fell to a seven month low against the dollar as caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check its strength against the yen. Earlier, the won hit a six-year high versus the Japanese currency, raising concerns that exporters could lose out against their Japanese rivals. The Bank of Korea said it will aim to prevent any herd behaviour developing in financial markets with regards to the yen/won exchange rate. The Indonesian rupiah eased on a contraction in manufacturing activity. The rupiah showed muted reaction to data showing trade deficit in September narrowed while inflation in October was higher than expected. The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar, extending losses after the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to increase bond-buying stimulus on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.73 112.31 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.2865 1.2863 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.488 30.478 -0.03 Korean won 1072.39 1068.50 -0.36 Baht 32.60 32.56 -0.11 Peso 44.90 44.88 -0.04 Rupiah 12105.00 12080.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.39 61.40 +0.02 Ringgit 3.3115 3.2893 -0.67 Yuan 6.1173 6.1135 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.73 105.28 -6.61 Sing dlr 1.2865 1.2632 -1.81 Taiwan dlr 30.488 29.950 -1.76 Korean won 1072.39 1055.40 -1.58 Baht 32.60 32.86 +0.81 Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12 Rupiah 12105.00 12160.00 +0.45 Rupee 61.39 61.80 +0.68 Ringgit 3.3115 3.2755 -1.09 Yuan 6.1173 6.0539 -1.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)