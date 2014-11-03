(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Monday as the yen extended slides following the Bank of
Japan's surprise decision ramp up its stimulus and on more signs
in China of slowing economic growth.
The Malaysian ringgit neared a nine-month low,
easing by as much as 0.7 percent to 3.3135 per dollar, its
weakest since Feb. 14 after data showed foreigners cut bond
holdings in September.
The Malaysian currency came under further pressure from
dollar demand linked to the daily fixing, and also from selling
against the Singapore dollar.
South Korea's won fell to a seven month low
against the dollar as caution grew over possible intervention by
the foreign exchange authorities to check its strength against
the yen. Earlier, the won hit a six-year high versus the
Japanese currency, raising concerns that exporters could lose
out against their Japanese rivals.
The Bank of Korea said it will aim to prevent any herd
behaviour developing in financial markets with regards to the
yen/won exchange rate.
The Indonesian rupiah eased on a contraction in
manufacturing activity. The rupiah showed muted
reaction to data showing trade deficit in September narrowed
while inflation in October was higher than expected.
The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the
dollar, extending losses after the Bank of Japan's surprise
decision to increase bond-buying stimulus on Friday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.73 112.31 -0.37
Sing dlr 1.2865 1.2863 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.488 30.478 -0.03
Korean won 1072.39 1068.50 -0.36
Baht 32.60 32.56 -0.11
Peso 44.90 44.88 -0.04
Rupiah 12105.00 12080.00 -0.21
Rupee 61.39 61.40 +0.02
Ringgit 3.3115 3.2893 -0.67
Yuan 6.1173 6.1135 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.73 105.28 -6.61
Sing dlr 1.2865 1.2632 -1.81
Taiwan dlr 30.488 29.950 -1.76
Korean won 1072.39 1055.40 -1.58
Baht 32.60 32.86 +0.81
Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12
Rupiah 12105.00 12160.00 +0.45
Rupee 61.39 61.80 +0.68
Ringgit 3.3115 3.2755 -1.09
Yuan 6.1173 6.0539 -1.04
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)